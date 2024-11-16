Brittany Mahomes' Biggest Makeup Mistakes Ever

Brittany Mahomes was looking like NFL Barbie in a May 2024 post on Instagram to shout out all her glam looks that had yet to see the light of day on her profile. However, in the first photo, the sides of her nose look like they are covered in baking flour. The culprit? Setting powder. The ghostly effect from translucent setting powder is a real struggle for many. If you choose one of the talc-free powders on the market, like the popular Airspun Loose Powder, you may have less of a chance of that white powdery look, but it's never certain.

Where it may not be noticeable in natural light, translucent powder can appear in photos taken with flash. If not properly applied, the luminous particles will shine bright in a flash photo, creating an effect makeup artists call "flashback." However, like many beauty mistakes that have a quick fix, this problem has a solution. As stylist and makeup artist Liz Everett told The List, "As long as you do a great job of sweeping it gently with your brush after, you are all good."