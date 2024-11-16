Brittany Mahomes' Biggest Makeup Mistakes Ever
Former soccer player Brittany Mahomes has found herself in a growing spotlight ever since her husband, Patrick Mahomes, became the quarterback for the Kansa City Chiefs. The retired pro athlete, who co-owns the Kansas City Current, has been involved in many athletic brand deals and social media influencer trends, which induced her own celebrity status. With said status has come plenty of scrutiny against Mahomes, including game-day fashion faux pas and her seeming endorsement of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
The NFL WAG frequently posted workout routines on her Instagram to inspire others to get active, but her feed is now mostly filled with adorable photos of her family. However, she is always consistent with one thing: her glam. Mahomes seldom goes makeup-free and is usually rocking a bold eyeshadow look and the most voluminous lashes you've ever seen. Sometimes, however, her face is a flop. Read on to discover Mahomes' biggest makeup mistakes to date.
Brittany Mahomes' powder mishap left a white residue on her nose
Brittany Mahomes was looking like NFL Barbie in a May 2024 post on Instagram to shout out all her glam looks that had yet to see the light of day on her profile. However, in the first photo, the sides of her nose look like they are covered in baking flour. The culprit? Setting powder. The ghostly effect from translucent setting powder is a real struggle for many. If you choose one of the talc-free powders on the market, like the popular Airspun Loose Powder, you may have less of a chance of that white powdery look, but it's never certain.
Where it may not be noticeable in natural light, translucent powder can appear in photos taken with flash. If not properly applied, the luminous particles will shine bright in a flash photo, creating an effect makeup artists call "flashback." However, like many beauty mistakes that have a quick fix, this problem has a solution. As stylist and makeup artist Liz Everett told The List, "As long as you do a great job of sweeping it gently with your brush after, you are all good."
Brittany Mahomes' orange skin is distractingly obvious on the red carpet
What could've been a glowing bronzed moment for Brittany Mahomes ended up being a total red-carpet disaster. While attending the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Party, Mahomes stepped out in a gorgeous silver dress with a matching silver handbag. However, her fake tan was too distracting to admire her outfit. In many photos of her on the red carpet, there are obvious streaks where the tanner didn't set properly, including her darker-than-average underarms.
Even worse, her face and hands don't match the rest of her orange-tan body. She previously praised the Dolce Glow Acqua Hydrating Face Mist on Instagram because it has been a tried-and-true self-tanning water for her sensitive skin (via The U.S. Sun), but it looks like she forgot to apply it that night. This isn't the first time this has been a problem for her. At a 15 and Mahomies Foundation event in December 2019, Mahomes posted another photo of her red carpet look on Instagram, which featured a glaringly obvious contrast between her neck color and face color, giving the impression that she either doesn't know how to blend her tan, or she forgot to switch her winter foundation to her summer one to match the rest of her skin!
Brittany Mahomes lost dimension in her face with this makeup look
Brittany Mahomes posted on Instagram to show off her outfit while visiting Dallas, Texas in August 2021. The loud leopard print was daring, but a perfect choice for the ex-soccer star's tanned summer skin. However, her normally bold smokey eyeshadow and glossy lip were completely missing from the look. With the busy animal print that was featured on her dress, Mahomes' neutral face was totally lost.
Her face looked non-dimensional, especially since the camera angle was so far away to show off the shoes. Mahomes normally rocks a natural look when she's at the gym or posting selfies with her kids. For this going-out look, she missed an opportunity for voluminous lashes, winged eyeliner, and a darker lip color — all things we know she can pull off. Even if she did as little as fill in her eyebrows with a brow pencil that matched her light hair — something NYX can provide with their many colors of the Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil — she would have given her face a semblance of dimension back.
Light lip colors make Brittany Mahomes' lips disappear like a magic trick
Brittany Mahomes pulled off another adorable leopard print number while posing for a photo with hubby Patrick Mahomes in February 2020. The couple, seemingly shopping for new Adidas, look perfect together on Instagram, except for Mahomes' tiny makeup flaw: we can't find her lips. This post could've been before she received lip fillers, a procedure she openly shared with her Instagram followers, denying all other allegations of plastic surgery. Even so, if Mahomes had gone for a darker lip color instead of the light pink shade she was wearing, then her lips would have had a chance of standing out.
However, wearing a darker lip has gone wrong for her, too. In an Instagram pic of her cheering on Patrick from the sidelines of a Chiefs game, Mahomes can be seen wearing a muted rust-colored lipstick, which does nothing but accentuate the yellow tint of her teeth. That's simply the fault of the lipstick's orange undertones. If she wore red lipstick with blue undertones, her white teeth would be shining all the way to the 50-yard line.
Brittany Mahomes' smokey eye definitely didn't start any fires
Brittany Mahomes has had a stunning transformation in the last few years, including her skill with the makeup brush. In December 2018, that wasn't quite the case for the NFL wife. In a photo she posted on Instagram that month on the sidelines of a Chiefs game, Mahomes wore a dark eyeshadow that looked more smudgy than smokey.
The contrast between the shadow and her brow bone was too striking, and the harsh edge of the eyeshadow brought the whole makeup look down. If she were to use a lighter shade that compliments her complexion, then she could easily rock a smokey eye. Conversely, if she just used a better blending brush, then that bold gunmetal gray color could work on her. Since then, Mahomes has got the grunge look she was striving for down. In an October 2024 Instagram post of her and her daughter at a Chiefs game in Vegas, Mahomes looks smokin' with her dark eyeliner.