Meghan Markle And Princess Eugenie Both Broke An Outdated Fashion Rule For Easter
Chocolate bunnies, marshmallow Peeps, and pastel colors — all time-honored Easter traditions. But two famous faces have foregone at least one of the hallmarks of the holiday, and in the process, eschewed the established rules of fashion altogether. Easter was on Sunday, April 20, in 2025, more than a full month before another big day on the calendar: Memorial Day. Occurring on May 26 this year, the day signifies both honoring military veterans in the United States, and when you can officially start wearing the color white.
A very old-fashioned rule from the late 1800s/early 1900s, white was considered the color of summer, worn to keep cool, to play tennis, and to show that you were rich enough to not get dirty. Some people still abide by it, but most have shoved this rule aside in favor of wearing whatever they want, whenever they want. And for Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie (who sadly aren't as close nowadays), that meant donning white for Easter Sunday itself.
The royals prove you can wear white before Memorial Day
On Easter Sunday 2025, Meghan Markle posted an adorable video on Instagram, showing a mama duck and her tiny ducklings crossing the road. The Duchess of Sussex stood off to the side, cautiously watching all the cuteness happen with appropriate hand and face gestures to show her awe in the moment. She added the caption, "Wishing you a Happy Easter full of love....and surprises!" In the video, the former "Suits" star was wearing a tea-length, sleeveless white dress.
Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie, cousin to Meghan's hubby Prince Harry, celebrated the holiday by attending the morning Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. While it was chilly enough to require a trench coat, the princess notably opted for a summer-white version, topping it with a white hat accessorized with white netting (we also thought she was mysteriously carrying a large paper bag, but it turned out to be a suede clutch purse with a major identity crisis).
Both ladies have had their share of dodgy fashion moments, from Princess Eugenie's most outdated looks, to Meghan's disastrous outfits that should have landed her on the worst-dressed list, but at least they're not afraid to break outdated fashion rules — and publicly to boot. To be fair, they did match the Easter Bunny, who is, after all, a big white rabbit.