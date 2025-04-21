Meghan Markle And Princess Eugenie Both Broke An Outdated Fashion Rule For Easter

Chocolate bunnies, marshmallow Peeps, and pastel colors — all time-honored Easter traditions. But two famous faces have foregone at least one of the hallmarks of the holiday, and in the process, eschewed the established rules of fashion altogether. Easter was on Sunday, April 20, in 2025, more than a full month before another big day on the calendar: Memorial Day. Occurring on May 26 this year, the day signifies both honoring military veterans in the United States, and when you can officially start wearing the color white.

A very old-fashioned rule from the late 1800s/early 1900s, white was considered the color of summer, worn to keep cool, to play tennis, and to show that you were rich enough to not get dirty. Some people still abide by it, but most have shoved this rule aside in favor of wearing whatever they want, whenever they want. And for Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie (who sadly aren't as close nowadays), that meant donning white for Easter Sunday itself.