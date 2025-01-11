Princess Eugenie's Most Outdated Looks

Princess Eugenie is a member of the British royal family. She's the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the niece of King Charles III. As of 2024, the princess also stands 11th in line to the throne. As a member of such a prominent house, Eugenie's lifestyle has been of much interest to royal fans, so it's a given that her fashion choices at royal outings and events have been making news since the early aughts.

Eugenie has gone through quite an impressive style transformation and is seen today as another fashionable member of the royal family. But it took her time to achieve the level of confidence and style prowess that she has today. For instance, from adolescence onward, she experienced a number of wardrobe mishaps. Some of Princess Eugenie's most inappropriate outfits even garnered criticism from the public. In those early years, she seemed to struggle to find her own fashion identity and often wore outdated styles that made her look much older than she was.