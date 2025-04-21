Kamala Harris Gives Mini Peek At Her Killer Legs In Uncharacteristic Easter Outfit

While there have only been a handful of exceptionally rare sightings of Kamala Harris not wearing a pantsuit, it does happen. And it occurred again on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025. The former vice president of the United States joined her family for the holiday, posting multiple images on X, formerly known as Twitter. The one-time presidential candidate also included a hopeful note to her followers, to go along with the sweet photos.

"On Easter Sunday, we celebrate joy, hope, and our faith in renewal — even through the darkest of times," Harris penned. "To all those celebrating today, our family wishes you a happy Easter." The group included Harris's husband Dough Emhoff, her niece Meena Harris and Meena's husband Nikolas Ajagu, along with Harris's two great nieces, Amara and Leela. All were dressed in their Easter finery, with the nieces in floral dresses.

And, yes, somewhat surprisingly, the former district attorney of San Francisco was in a dress, too, showing off her normally pants-covered legs for good measure. In fact, it's pretty clear she should be wearing short skirts more often — Harris has a killer set of calves.