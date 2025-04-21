Kamala Harris Gives Mini Peek At Her Killer Legs In Uncharacteristic Easter Outfit
While there have only been a handful of exceptionally rare sightings of Kamala Harris not wearing a pantsuit, it does happen. And it occurred again on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025. The former vice president of the United States joined her family for the holiday, posting multiple images on X, formerly known as Twitter. The one-time presidential candidate also included a hopeful note to her followers, to go along with the sweet photos.
"On Easter Sunday, we celebrate joy, hope, and our faith in renewal — even through the darkest of times," Harris penned. "To all those celebrating today, our family wishes you a happy Easter." The group included Harris's husband Dough Emhoff, her niece Meena Harris and Meena's husband Nikolas Ajagu, along with Harris's two great nieces, Amara and Leela. All were dressed in their Easter finery, with the nieces in floral dresses.
And, yes, somewhat surprisingly, the former district attorney of San Francisco was in a dress, too, showing off her normally pants-covered legs for good measure. In fact, it's pretty clear she should be wearing short skirts more often — Harris has a killer set of calves.
All dressed up in a festive yellow dress
Kamala Harris made it through a vice-presidency and a difficult, inevitably rushed presidential campaign primarily dressed in pantsuits — typically sharp blazers with matching trousers and a variety of tucked blouses. For Easter Sunday 2025, however, she brought out a pale, butter-yellow dress with a matching long jacket, basically the dress equivalent of a pantsuit. But it was a dress nonetheless, and a short one at that. The hem fell to just below the knee, showing off a pair of light tan pumps, and Harris' calves and ankles.
As expected, she's in great shape, and her toned calves proved it. Harris' slim ankles were also clearly defined from the rest of her shapely legs by her heels. What life looks like for Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff since leaving the White House may be an evolving picture, but one thing we're guessing has been a constant for the California native is regular exercise. "I work out every morning, regardless of how much sleep I've had," she once told Barack Obama in a mini-interview posted on X. "It's just the best way to start the day."