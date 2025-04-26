Why Kaitlan Collins Credits Tucker Carlson For Her Illustrious CNN Career

One of CNN's star journalists, Kaitlan Collins, is attributing much of her success in political coverage to political correspondent and commentator Tucker Carlson. Collins graduated from the University of Alabama in 2014 with a Bachelor's degree in political science and journalism and then began her journalistic career as a reporter at The Daily Caller, where Carlson was her boss.

Collins' career is marked by successful coverage of political campaigns and the 2016 presidential elections, where Donald Trump ran for president. In a 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, the CNN news anchor said, "If I hadn't worked at the Daily Caller, I don't know if I'd be covering Trump." She noted that being at that publication meant she interacted with several people who supported the acclaimed businessman running for president, including Carlson, who was nixed from Fox because of his strong personality; being around those people assisted with her Trump coverage.

"I have never been like, opinionated or ideological, but I could see the shifting on the right of, being like, they didn't love Trump either, and then totally embraced him when they realized that he was gonna be the nominee," she further explained about her coverage that stemmed from her time at The Daily Caller. She later became the White House Correspondent at that publication before transitioning to a role at CNN.