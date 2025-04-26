Tragic Details About Modern Family's Ariel Winter

This article includes discussion of child abuse and neglect.

For Ariel Winter, "Modern Family" brought about both the best and worst of times for her. On the bright side, it helped the former child actor find her chosen family in the people who worked on the show. Appearing on "Good Morning America" in 2019, Winter gushed about her co-workers, "They're basically a family I grew up with — the crew, the cast, everybody — so it is crazy to be doing something for that long because most shows don't go that long, and we are so beyond lucky that we have." Likewise, when she spoke to E! News in 2024, the actor admitted that although everyone's busy schedules prevented them from talking daily, they still managed to stay in regular touch.

In particular, Winter has been best friends with her onscreen brother Nolan Gould ever since their first day on set together as children. The TV star found a brother for life in him since Gould experienced the same trials and tribulations that she had as a child actor. Meanwhile, her onscreen sister Sarah Hyland also became her IRL sister. When Hyland tied the knot with Wells Adams in 2022, her officiant and onscreen uncle Jesse Ferguson shared a snap of the bride chatting with Winter on his Instagram Stories, captioning it, "Sisters for-eves," per People. While the show's success undoubtedly had a positive effect on Winter's career, it also made her life infinitely harder in many ways.

The List reached out to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, for her thoughts on how being thrust into global fame so young negatively affected the actor in the long run.