Fox News' Dana Perino Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Speculation
Dana Perino's stunning transformation is almost too good to be true. Even when revealing what she looks like makeup-free, the Fox News star only showed that she can be just as radiant when she's all-natural. However, many suspect that plastic surgery is the reason for her age-defying appearance. Dr. Joel Kopelman, an oculoplastic surgeon in New York City, offered his own expert opinion on the plastic surgery speculation following Perino. Like many, the veteran doctor was impressed by Perino's beauty maintenance, especially considering she's 52 at the time of this writing.
Although he wasn't entirely convinced the journalist benefited from cosmetic work, he could pinpoint the surgeries she most likely turned to if she did go under the knife. "Her forehead and the area around her eyes are impressively smooth," he said in an exclusive interview with The List. "That kind of result, especially in someone over 50, can often be attributed to neuromodulators like Botox or Dysport. These treatments relax the facial muscles and help prevent or soften lines, all while keeping the face expressive if done well." Additionally, Kopelman felt there might be evidence that dermal fillers and a facelift also helped keep Perino young. "There's also been facelift speculation, and I understand where that's coming from. Her jawline appears smooth and well-defined, which could point to a lower face and neck lift—especially if done with finesse," he said. According to Kopelman these procedures could be the reason the Fox News host looks so fresh and youthful on screen.
Not everyone is impressed by Dana Perino's speculated plastic surgery
Critics weren't afraid to call out Dana Perino for her worst fashion fail of all time. Similarly, they also didn't hold back when roasting her about her potential plastic surgery fails. "Dana Perino must have plastic surgery about every other week. What's wrong with her," a user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another user equally felt that cosmetic surgery just didn't look right on "The Five" host. "What is going on with Dana Perino's nose? Is plastic surgery catching up with her?" they wrote. Ironically, Dr. Joel Kopelman also commented on the possibility that Perino had rhinoplasty. But his remarks were far kinder. "Her nose looks slightly more refined in recent photos compared to older ones. A subtle nose job can harmonize the facial features beautifully, and again, this kind of change is often more about finesse than transformation," Kopelman added when talking to The List.
Some might feel Perino's alleged plastic surgery was too radical, but Kopelman commended the surgeon who brought out the anchor's best self. "If she has had work done, it's clearly been done by someone with an excellent aesthetic eye. Everything looks proportional and natural, which is exactly what we aim for in modern cosmetic work," he said. But he still entertained the possibility that Perino's enduring good looks had nothing to do with surgery. According to the doctor, make-up, camera lighting, and personal lifestyle choices like proper dieting could've all just as easily kept her fresh after all these years. Whether or not Perino did or didn't have plastic surgery may be one of the things we'll never know about her.