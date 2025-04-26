Fox News' Dana Perino Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Speculation

Dana Perino's stunning transformation is almost too good to be true. Even when revealing what she looks like makeup-free, the Fox News star only showed that she can be just as radiant when she's all-natural. However, many suspect that plastic surgery is the reason for her age-defying appearance. Dr. Joel Kopelman, an oculoplastic surgeon in New York City, offered his own expert opinion on the plastic surgery speculation following Perino. Like many, the veteran doctor was impressed by Perino's beauty maintenance, especially considering she's 52 at the time of this writing.

Although he wasn't entirely convinced the journalist benefited from cosmetic work, he could pinpoint the surgeries she most likely turned to if she did go under the knife. "Her forehead and the area around her eyes are impressively smooth," he said in an exclusive interview with The List. "That kind of result, especially in someone over 50, can often be attributed to neuromodulators like Botox or Dysport. These treatments relax the facial muscles and help prevent or soften lines, all while keeping the face expressive if done well." Additionally, Kopelman felt there might be evidence that dermal fillers and a facelift also helped keep Perino young. "There's also been facelift speculation, and I understand where that's coming from. Her jawline appears smooth and well-defined, which could point to a lower face and neck lift—especially if done with finesse," he said. According to Kopelman these procedures could be the reason the Fox News host looks so fresh and youthful on screen.