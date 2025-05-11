What Bill Murray Has Said About His Sexual Misconduct Scandal

It has been several years since allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled against Bill Murray, and the famously mercurial star has opened up about the claims. According to Murray, the allegations — which led to the halt of production on the film he was working on at the time, "Being Mortal" — still haunt him to this day. "I don't go too many days or weeks without thinking of what happened in 'Being Mortal,'" Murray said in an interview with The New York Times in April. "I tried to make peace. I thought I was trying to make peace. I ended up being, to my mind, barbecued."

As Murray recalls, he was on set with a crew member who he'd befriended during the pandemic-era production. This meant that everyone on set was wearing a mask, and Murray thought it would be funny to kiss this woman through their masks. "I dunno what prompted me to do it. It's something that I had done to someone else before, and I thought it was funny," Murray said. "It wasn't like I touched her, but it was just, I gave her a kiss through a mask."

When the incident occurred in April 2022, the film was halted and Searchlight Pictures initiated an internal investigation. The woman claimed Murray straddled her on a bed and kissed her through her mask. Murray and the unnamed production assistant entered mediation and Murray eventually settled for $100,000 in October 2022, but production on the film never resumed.