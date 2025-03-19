Dana Perino's Shocking Height Makes Even Karoline Leavitt Look Like A Giant

Dana Perino and Karoline Leavitt have one major thing in common: both women have served as White House press secretaries. Perino's time in the White House was during the George W. Bush administration. Like Leavitt, Perino's promotion to the role also marked a historic first. Perino was the first Republican woman to hold the position, while Leavitt is the youngest press secretary.

Currently a Fox News anchor, Perino's been using her airtime to get on Leavitt's good side. After dishing out compliments, Perino met up with Leavitt in March 2025. "Great catch up with @karolineleavitt, as my mom complimented, 'she's a real pistol!'" Perino declared in her Instagram post. In the group photo, Perino and Leavitt stood next to each other, causing Leavitt to appear surprisingly tall.

Leavitt is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and while that's slightly above average for U.S. women, she looks pretty short in photos with substantially taller women like Lara Trump. However, Perino's only 5 feet tall, and that 4-inch difference gives Leavitt a definite boost when they take a pic together. Perino can also identify with Leavitt when it comes to dealing with significant height differences at the White House. In an essay for Lean In, Perino detailed a moment when her boss, Tony Snow, gave her a pep talk about taking his place as press secretary. "He put his hands on my shoulders, made me look him up into his eyes and said, 'You're better at this than you think you are,'" she recalled. At 6 feet, 5 inches, Snow was 17 inches taller than Perino.

