Fox News Anchor Dana Perino's Tacky Fashion Sense Once Had Even Kimberly Guilfoyle In Shock

Though Dana Perino is still behind the hosting table at "The Five," Kimberly Guilfoyle's time at Fox News ended in a spectacular fall amid several scandals. Not only did she come out in support of disgraced network CEO Roger Ailes, she herself was accused of sexual harassment by a former assistant. Guilfoyle also allegedly relied on a non-journalist fan to collect background research for her while her colleagues discreetly looked the other way. But after her departure from Fox, she quickly found her new calling by jumping on the Trump train and riding it all the way through his November victory and her new appointment as U.S. ambassador to Greece. She also enjoyed a bump in status during the years she was engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

Since her wardrobe misstep, Perino has stuck to suits, shirt dresses, and patterned slacks for the show. Occasionally she offers a glimpse of her off-camera self; Perino once showed what she looks like without makeup at home, and fans praised her natural beauty. Guilfoyle has swung far in the other direction, becoming well known — and ridiculed — for her inappropriate outfits (who wears a low-cut dress and 6-inch heels to cook chicken cutlets at home?). Plus, try as she might, Guilfoyle can't escape speculation that she's had plastic surgery. While Perino may have had some subtle enhancements done, her former colleague shows definite signs of work that gives her a harsher appearance than she once had.

Perino and Guilfoyle don't appear in each other's social media, suggesting their friendship may have cooled. But it doesn't look as though Perino has worn her work shorts to the show again, so she must have taken her co-host's criticism to heart.