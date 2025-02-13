Fox News Anchor Dana Perino's Tacky Fashion Sense Once Had Even Kimberly Guilfoyle In Shock
You might not know much about Dana Perino now, but chances are you'll be hearing her name a lot in the next four years. For one, Perino stunningly transformed herself from George W. Bush's press secretary to a Fox News host, and as such she'll be covering Donald Trump's presidency on the regular. For another, she's also part of the panel of Fox's "The Five," and one of her former co-hosts was Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has an even closer connection to the White House. The two enjoyed a chummy relationship on- and off-camera — so much so that they weren't above poking fun at each other's wardrobe.
@kimguilfoyle was aghast at my "suit shorts" I wore on the show tonight. Would you wear that?! Let us know! 👗 👠 pic.twitter.com/zVMZ6Kcako
— Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) June 23, 2017
On June 22, 2017, Perino posted a pic of herself and Guilfoyle on the former Twitter. "@kimguilfoyle was aghast at my 'suit shorts' I wore on the show tonight," she wrote. "Would you wear that?! Let us know!" Sure enough, Perino had opted for a black suit jacket and matching above-the-knee shorts, paired with a shirred white blouse and low heels. This set off a spirited debate online. Some fans thought it was fine to wear shorts on the show — "it's not like you're sporting the fringey Daisy Dukes," a follower argued — while others begged to differ. "I think 'suit' shorts is a stretch," panned a commenter. "I love you, but KG is right on this one." Agreed a second, "KG all the way. Suits and dresses!" Naturally, there were a few smart-alec responses as well. "I would, but would have to shave my legs first, and do they come in a 38 long?" asked a male respondent.
Guilfoyle's style has been critiqued more often than Perino's
Though Dana Perino is still behind the hosting table at "The Five," Kimberly Guilfoyle's time at Fox News ended in a spectacular fall amid several scandals. Not only did she come out in support of disgraced network CEO Roger Ailes, she herself was accused of sexual harassment by a former assistant. Guilfoyle also allegedly relied on a non-journalist fan to collect background research for her while her colleagues discreetly looked the other way. But after her departure from Fox, she quickly found her new calling by jumping on the Trump train and riding it all the way through his November victory and her new appointment as U.S. ambassador to Greece. She also enjoyed a bump in status during the years she was engaged to Donald Trump Jr.
Since her wardrobe misstep, Perino has stuck to suits, shirt dresses, and patterned slacks for the show. Occasionally she offers a glimpse of her off-camera self; Perino once showed what she looks like without makeup at home, and fans praised her natural beauty. Guilfoyle has swung far in the other direction, becoming well known — and ridiculed — for her inappropriate outfits (who wears a low-cut dress and 6-inch heels to cook chicken cutlets at home?). Plus, try as she might, Guilfoyle can't escape speculation that she's had plastic surgery. While Perino may have had some subtle enhancements done, her former colleague shows definite signs of work that gives her a harsher appearance than she once had.
Perino and Guilfoyle don't appear in each other's social media, suggesting their friendship may have cooled. But it doesn't look as though Perino has worn her work shorts to the show again, so she must have taken her co-host's criticism to heart.