The Subtle Sign Kai Trump's Over The Moon About Vanessa & Tiger Woods' Romance
Imagine being a huge fan of someone and, years later, they start dating your mom. That's exactly what Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter, is currently experiencing. An avid golfer, the teenager has clearly been a fan of professional golfer Tiger Woods for a long time. For her first-ever Instagram post, which she published back in February 2021, Kai shared a photo of her with Donald and Woods.
"Wishing Tiger luck and a speedy recovery. Also wishing his family all the best in these incredibly trying times," she captioned. "Get well soon!" She also hashtagged "goat," meaning "greatest of all time." Kai was referring to the scary LA car crash that Woods was in that could have taken his life (via The Guardian). Woods injured his right leg in the crash and had to undergo surgery for it.
Only four years later Kai's mom, Vanessa Trump, would publicly start dating Woods. Since Kai's been a fan for so long, it would only make sense for her to support the relationship. Plus, even her grandfather gave his approval (via Page Six) since Donald and Woods are friends.
Tiger Woods was already part of Kai Trump's life
One recent comment on Kai Trump's first Instagram also pointed out how Vanessa Trump's oldest daughter's life is coming full circle. "Ironic this is her first post [on Instagram] when he's now dating her mom," the user wrote. Nearly every upload on her social media account is golf-related — which tracks, since her handle is @kaitrumpgolfer — but it's still interesting that Kai decided to make her inaugural post a type of virtual get well card for Tiger Woods, instead of posting a selfie like everyone else.
Meeting a parent's new significant other can be awkward, but at least Kai already knows Woods. She attends the same school as his son, Charlie Woods, and they had a nepo-baby face-off back in March 2025 when they competed at the Junior Invitational golf tournament in South Carolina. The two families are also neighbors in Florida, which means maybe Kai can score some free golf lessons from one of the absolute best.