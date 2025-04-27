The Subtle Sign Kai Trump's Over The Moon About Vanessa & Tiger Woods' Romance

Imagine being a huge fan of someone and, years later, they start dating your mom. That's exactly what Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter, is currently experiencing. An avid golfer, the teenager has clearly been a fan of professional golfer Tiger Woods for a long time. For her first-ever Instagram post, which she published back in February 2021, Kai shared a photo of her with Donald and Woods.

"Wishing Tiger luck and a speedy recovery. Also wishing his family all the best in these incredibly trying times," she captioned. "Get well soon!" She also hashtagged "goat," meaning "greatest of all time." Kai was referring to the scary LA car crash that Woods was in that could have taken his life (via The Guardian). Woods injured his right leg in the crash and had to undergo surgery for it.

Only four years later Kai's mom, Vanessa Trump, would publicly start dating Woods. Since Kai's been a fan for so long, it would only make sense for her to support the relationship. Plus, even her grandfather gave his approval (via Page Six) since Donald and Woods are friends.