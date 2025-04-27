Red Flags In HGTV's Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod's Marriage That Hint They're On The Rocks

On the outside, the relationship between HGTV's Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson appears to have a solid foundation with no cracks. Speaking to Authority Magazine in 2022, Sherrod shared that her path first crossed with her future husband's when she was working as a radio jockey and he was a DJ. Although they hung out a couple of times, Sherrod ultimately sought to keep their relationship strictly professional because she had been strongly advised against romantic entanglements with co-workers. However, their paths later crossed again when they were at very different places in their lives.

While Sherrod was trying to flip an investment property, she fired her contractor and was pleasantly surprised to learn that her replacement was none other than Jackson. During an exclusive chat with The List in 2022, Jackson said that the surprising way in which he met Sherrod was nothing short of fate, adding, "We kind of fell in love through that renovation." Meanwhile, in a March 2023 appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show," the DJ shared that he knew Sherrod was the one pretty much from the moment he first laid eyes on her.

Needless to say, Jackson's gut instinct was correct because the HGTV star went on to tie the knot with Sherrod in September 2010. In the following years, Sherrod and Jackson welcomed two daughters, and she also became a stepmother to his daughter from a previous relationship. Although the couple's long-standing relationship is undoubtedly filled with positives, there are also some red flags that make us question if everything is truly as perfect as it seems.