Does Donald Trump Jr. Dye His Hair? Old Pics Reveal He Hasn't Always Been A Natural Brunette

If Donald Trump's hair transformation is any indication, Donald Trump Jr. is in for a wild ride as he gets older. And yet, the eldest Trump kid has always publicly denied coloring his hair. During a 2024 interview with MAGNO NEWS, for instance, Don Jr. said he isn't in the habit of making fun of his father's crowning glory because he might have inherited the "Trump hair genes." He went on to admit that his beard is graying but proudly professed that, at the age of 46, the gray hairs hadn't made an appearance on his head just yet. Moreover, as Don Jr. reasoned simply, "I'm not vain enough to dye it."

Whether that statement is true is up for debate. "If someone's hair stays a rich, glossy color with no grays well into their 40s or 50s, there's a good chance there's some coloring involved," hair expert Amber Renee pointed out to The List. Telltale signs include hair that appears to be one color with no contrast whatsoever since, "Real hair usually has some dimension to it, like lighter tips from sun exposure or darker undertones. If the texture suddenly seems off — like extra dry or brittle — that can be another giveaway."

Likewise, paying close attention to someone's roots can also provide some hints as to whether or not they're dyeing their hair. If there's any discrepancy, that's a big red flag. The president once famously invited a woman onto the stage during a rally to inspect his hair and confirm its authenticity after rumors were rife that Donald was wearing a toupee. It seems we'll need someone impartial to get close enough to Don Jr. to confirm his dark hair is, in fact, not a dye job.