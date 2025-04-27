Does Donald Trump Jr. Dye His Hair? Old Pics Reveal He Hasn't Always Been A Natural Brunette
There are plenty of rumors about Donald Trump Jr. that he just can't seem to shake off, and one of them concerns his hair. It's no secret that Don Jr.'s father, President Donald Trump, deals with some serious hair insecurities, so naturally, pundits have been questioning whether his eldest son worries more about his own locks than the average man. People have long questioned whether Don Jr. is dyeing his hair. In fact, there's an entire Quora thread dedicated to this discussion, with netizens questioning why the businessman sports black hair while both his parents are blond. Interestingly enough, photographs of Don Jr. as a kid show him with blond hair.
So, what gives? According to Amber Renee, a makeup artist, hair, and wig expert, who spoke exclusively to The List, his current lack of lighter locks doesn't necessarily mean that he's coloring his hair. "It's actually pretty common for someone's hair color to change as they grow up, and that could very well be the case with Donald Trump Jr.," Renee explained, adding that this change usually occurs during adolescence. "Our bodies produce more melanin—the pigment that gives hair its color—as we age. So it's totally possible that Don Jr. had much lighter hair as a child and simply became a brunette naturally as he got older," she elaborated.
Don Jr. has strongly denied dyeing his hair
If Donald Trump's hair transformation is any indication, Donald Trump Jr. is in for a wild ride as he gets older. And yet, the eldest Trump kid has always publicly denied coloring his hair. During a 2024 interview with MAGNO NEWS, for instance, Don Jr. said he isn't in the habit of making fun of his father's crowning glory because he might have inherited the "Trump hair genes." He went on to admit that his beard is graying but proudly professed that, at the age of 46, the gray hairs hadn't made an appearance on his head just yet. Moreover, as Don Jr. reasoned simply, "I'm not vain enough to dye it."
Whether that statement is true is up for debate. "If someone's hair stays a rich, glossy color with no grays well into their 40s or 50s, there's a good chance there's some coloring involved," hair expert Amber Renee pointed out to The List. Telltale signs include hair that appears to be one color with no contrast whatsoever since, "Real hair usually has some dimension to it, like lighter tips from sun exposure or darker undertones. If the texture suddenly seems off — like extra dry or brittle — that can be another giveaway."
Likewise, paying close attention to someone's roots can also provide some hints as to whether or not they're dyeing their hair. If there's any discrepancy, that's a big red flag. The president once famously invited a woman onto the stage during a rally to inspect his hair and confirm its authenticity after rumors were rife that Donald was wearing a toupee. It seems we'll need someone impartial to get close enough to Don Jr. to confirm his dark hair is, in fact, not a dye job.