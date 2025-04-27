The Tragic Loss Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Has Suffered

Iain Armitage has played out tragedy onscreen plenty of times before. As the titular Sheldon Cooper in hit prequel series "Young Sheldon," Iain's child brainiac character devastatingly had to say goodbye to his father, George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber), after the patriarch died of a heart attack in Season 7. And, in real life, Iain is just that much closer to his character, as he knows the pain of losing a loved one. The "Big Little Lies" star took to Instagram on April 16, 2025, to sadly share with fans that his beloved grandfather had passed away.

"I am heartbroken to share with you that my extraordinary grandfather died on Sunday. He was my hero and I adored him," Iain wrote. Richard L. Armitage was more than just the kin of a famous young actor, though. He was a U.S. Navy officer during the Vietnam War, and later served as the deputy secretary of state under President George W. Bush, helping to shape foreign policy in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. According to a statement from Armitage International, a consulting firm Richard founded after his career in government ended, the veteran died of a pulmonary embolism.

"I don't even know how to begin to tell you about my grandfather, but one of his most significant achievements was helping to save the lives of over 30,000 people when evacuating South Vietnam in 1973," Iain disclosed. The TV star included a carousel of photos from when Richard was a toddler to his time spent with his grandson.