Who Was Gary Cole's First Wife And What Happened To Her?

The following words from Theodora "Teddi" Siddall Cole, the acclaimed movie and television writer and actor, describe her life and relationship with actor and NCIS star Gary Cole in 1997: "If I had the chance to write the script for my life 20 years ago, this isn't what I would have written. Yet, now, this is much better-in terms of spiritual growth. I'm really lucky and really blessed" (via University of Cincinnati magazine).

From their nearby birthplaces to their careers in the entertainment industry, Cole and his first wife, Teddi, had a lot in common. Although the couple grew up less than an hour away from each other, they did not meet until they were adults. Siddall was born on August 12, 1953, just outside of Chicago in Evanston, Illinois. She eventually made her way to Hollywood where her future husband was also pursuing a successful career in the spotlight. By the time she married Cole, she was already an established actor and writer.

Teddi starred in a number of movies and shows during her career, with appearances on hit series like the classic sitcom "Happy Days" and "L.A. Law." Later, she also joined the "Grey's Anatomy" cast for an episode. Sadly, the actors' marriage did not end in a happily ever after. Here's just what happened to Gary Cole's first wife.