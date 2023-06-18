Celebrity Dads Who Are Really Gorgeous

He may no longer be considered a working royal, but Prince Harry is a hard-working dad to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. He and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to California in order to try and raise their offspring as normally as possible. They impart valuable life lessons, including the importance of manners, and take part in the usual childhood rituals like attending the birthday parties of classmates. They also share their devotion to making the world a better place. "I think it's such a responsibility as human beings that if you bring a small person into this world that you should be doing everything that you can to make the world a better place for them," Harry told Vanity Fair.

This desire for normalcy is something that Harry may have inherited from his mother, Princess Diana, who famously showered her two sons in love and attention as opposed to the stoic King Charles, who stood firmly on tradition.

"Well, it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you," Harry recalls Charles saying, per the docuseries "The Me You Can't See" (via Oprah Daily). Harry explained that the royal mindset is one of the reasons he chose to move his family to the United States, saying: "Isn't this all about breaking the cycle? Isn't this all about making sure that history doesn't repeat itself?" We think his late mum would be proud of her handsome prince.