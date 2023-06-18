Celebrity Dads Who Are Really Gorgeous
Celebrity dads are just like other dads, right? Well, not exactly, unless your dad's job includes playing an action hero on the big screen or "bending it" on the soccer field, all while looking incredibly hot. But before you write off celebrity dads as all glam and no grunt work, you'll be happy to know that plenty of famous fathers do "normal dad" things, too. Don't believe us? Just check out their social media accounts where you can find handsome, hunky celebrity fathers sharing the highs and lows of the job. Ryan Reynolds, for example, took to Twitter to share that he found himself watching "Frozen" without his Elsa and Olaf-loving daughter. "Despair reveals itself in many forms," he jokingly added. David Beckham's Instagram is filled with photos of his ridiculously photogenic brood and includes traditional family fun like spending a day at Disneyland.
Whether they're lighting up the silver screen, rocking the house, succeeding on the athletic field, or wearing a royal crown, there's no denying these gorgeous celebrity dads make us want to celebrate Father's Day all year long.
Ryan Reynolds
With his chiseled abs and boyish smile, it's easy to see why Ryan Reynolds has been named both "Sexiest Man Alive" and "Sexiest Dad Alive" by People. These honors aside, we think that what makes this father of four a real "zaddy" is his self-deprecating comments on parenting. Reynolds is almost as famous for his hilarious real talk about fatherhood and family life as he is for his roles in smash hits like "Deadpool" and "The Green Lantern." One look at his Twitter account, and it's clear that both he and his wife, actress Blake Lively, have a healthy sense of humor about their roles as mom and dad. "Being a father is the single greatest feeling on earth," he once tweeted before adding, "Not including those wonderful years I spent without a child, of course."
Despite his frequent tongue-in-cheek tweets and posts, Reynolds clearly relishes being a dad. After the birth of his second child, he told E! News: "There's nothing on earth more grounding than having a baby. It's the best thing that could ever happen to someone." And although Reynolds has yet to reveal the gender or name of baby No. 4, preferring to keep the kids out of the spotlight, we hope that he will continue to reveal glimpses into his home life with his trademark wit and style.
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt has six children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, three biological and three adopted. And while he may have made headlines for some less-than-stellar parenting moments, the now sober Pitt is working on his relationship with the kids. "I gotta be more for them," he told GQ. "I have to show them. And I haven't been great at it."
Since he burst onto the scene in "Thelma and Louise," Pitt has been a Hollywood heartthrob, being named not once but twice as People's "Sexiest Man Alive." After his first marriage to America's sweetheart Jennifer Aniston ended in divorce, the actor quickly settled into the role of family man with Jolie. While it looked like the perfect blended family from the outside, the relationship became more like "Fight Club" with accusations of physical and emotional abuse swirling. Since the split, Pitt has been vocal about undergoing therapy and told GQ: "I hope my intentions and work will speak for themselves." We think sobriety and self-awareness make Pitt sexier than ever.
Prince Harry
He may no longer be considered a working royal, but Prince Harry is a hard-working dad to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. He and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to California in order to try and raise their offspring as normally as possible. They impart valuable life lessons, including the importance of manners, and take part in the usual childhood rituals like attending the birthday parties of classmates. They also share their devotion to making the world a better place. "I think it's such a responsibility as human beings that if you bring a small person into this world that you should be doing everything that you can to make the world a better place for them," Harry told Vanity Fair.
This desire for normalcy is something that Harry may have inherited from his mother, Princess Diana, who famously showered her two sons in love and attention as opposed to the stoic King Charles, who stood firmly on tradition.
"Well, it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you," Harry recalls Charles saying, per the docuseries "The Me You Can't See" (via Oprah Daily). Harry explained that the royal mindset is one of the reasons he chose to move his family to the United States, saying: "Isn't this all about breaking the cycle? Isn't this all about making sure that history doesn't repeat itself?" We think his late mum would be proud of her handsome prince.
Prince William
Perhaps one of the most photographed fathers in the world, we've watched Prince William grow from a gorgeous teen into a doting dad with style and grace. As the father of a future king, he has more than the average parenting responsibilities, and the role comes with a whole list of parenting rules that go beyond the usual "eat your vegetables" and "don't watch television on a school night."
Even so, the royals seem to enjoy a somewhat normal family life. Well, as normal as it can be when you are the heirs to a kingdom. Overall, there seems to be a good balance of work, play, and the occasional firm hand when required. William has been praised in the press for the way he has handled some of his children's more, shall we say, "spirited" moments. Hello! once called the Prince of Wales "level-headed" for the way he calmly and patiently admonished a squirmy Prince Louis during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration. It is that calm, cool, exterior that makes the handsome prince not just a strong leader of his family but a strong future leader of his country as well.
Mark Consuelos
He may be her co-host on "Live with Kelly and Mark," but Mark Consuelos plays a starring role in the life of Kelly Ripa and their three children off-screen, too. The hot papi features heavily in Ripa's Instagram feed, where she often shares shirtless photos of her smokin' spouse. And who can blame her? Consuelos is dad bod goals with his ripped physique, holding his own among much younger celebrities, including his former "Riverdale" co-stars.
But what really makes Consuelo caliente is his devotion to his family. He and Ripa eloped in Vegas in 1996 after meeting on the set of "All My Children" where they played lovers both on and off-screen. Their chemistry seems to still be strong nearly two decades and three children later, as they giggle, tease, and flirt with one another on "Live." And Ripa isn't the only family member he shares screen time with. Their son Mark appeared with his famous father on "Riverdale" and daughter Lola joined him for "Girl Dad, Grill Dad" — McCormick Spice's social media campaign to fight food insecurity. We can't think of a better dad to add a little spice to our lives.
Chris Hemsworth
Lots of kids think their dads are superheroes, but in the case of Chris Hemsworth's three kids, it's true. Hemsworth gets all the cool dad points for playing "Thor" on the big screen, but he gets all the hot dad points for obvious reasons. Like all the Hemsworth clan, Chris is super easy on the eyes. His super gene pool includes brothers Liam and Luke, both actors, and father Craig, whose buff bod on Liam's Instagram feed nearly broke the internet.
You might think someone who looks like Hemsworth and plays a superhero might have a super-sized ego. On the contrary, Hemsworth hammers home the importance of a strong work ethic and an appreciation of what you have in life, qualities he learned from his parents, whom he described to People as his "absolute heroes." As for the example he hopes to set for his own children, he says he wants them to understand that "success is more about the values we have and the type of people we are rather than the material objects that we might obtain." Talk about a Superman!
Ryan Phillippe
Ryan Phillippe grabbed the public's attention with "Cruel Intentions" but the actor seems to have nothing but the best intentions for the two children he shares with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon. He seems to share a special bond with his mini-me son, Deacon, who is beginning to cut his teeth in the music industry. Father and son appear together frequently in Phillippe's Instagram feed, and the actor told Forbes that he is excited to get behind his son's musical endeavors. "I'm trying to support that and kind of be a part of that in whatever way I can to get him to where he wants to go," he says.
Once named the "Hottest Dad in Hollywood" by In Touch Weekly, thanks in no small part to those washboard abs, Phillippe doesn't look much older than his offspring. But youthful good looks aside, he relishes his role as a father, telling Forbes: "It's the best part of my life, being a father. You could take away all this other stuff and if you still have that, then my life would feel or be of value." Good intentions, indeed!
George Clooney
Look up "dapper" in the dictionary, and you'll find a picture of George Clooney! Arguably one of the sexiest men alive (People thought so twice), Clooney combines class and charm in one unbelievably handsome package. He has played an astronaut, an ER doctor, a con artist, and a winged superhero, but his most important role came relatively later in life: the role of dad to twins Ella and Alexander.
Clooney, who is known for not taking himself, his sex appeal, or the whole "celebrity thing" too seriously, has the same philosophy when it comes to parenthood. He confessed to W Magazine that he cut both his and his son's hair with a Flowbee during the pandemic. "I haven't cut my daughter's hair," he added. "I'd get in trouble if I did." Both he and his wife, Amal Clooney, an international law and human rights lawyer, are very protective of the twins and do not pose with them for photographs. Clooney went so far as to write an open letter to the tabloids asking them to refrain from publishing photos of his children for safety reasons. "We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy," he wrote (via the Los Angeles Times). "Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences."
Ryan Gosling
No, you don't have to be named Ryan to make this list of hot dads, but apparently, it doesn't hurt. The third Ryan on our radar is Ryan Gosling, who first stole our hearts in "The Notebook." Now Gosling is playing Ken to Margot Robbie's Barbie in the movie of the same name. We are guessing that prepping for the role came easy to this girl dad, who shares two daughters with Eva Mendez. And while he told GQ that his girls do play with the iconic dolls, Ken doesn't get the attention he deserves. "I did see him, like, face down in the mud outside one day, next to a squished lemon," Gosling says. "And it was like, 'This guy's story does need to be told,' you know?"
For those who doubted that Gosling could transform from his boy-next-door good looks into Ken, one only needs to look at the movie trailers to realize that, well, he nailed it. From the smooth, hairless chest to the six-pack, platinum hair, and his baby blue eyes, he's proven he's the man of every Barbie-wanna-be's dreams.
John Legend
John Legend appears to be glowing in every photograph, and no, it's not just because of his new skincare line Loved01. It's because this is one man with a lot to be happy about. With his golden voice, gorgeous face, and great style, the EGOT winner is the total package. But what makes him really hot is that he's a devoted husband to his Chrissy Teigen, and a loving father to their three children, Luna, Miles, and the newest addition, baby Esti. As a musician, Legend is undeniably talented (hence the EGOT), and that real, raw, vulnerability that sells albums isn't just an act. It's a big part of who he is.
Legend and his wife regularly share the highs and lows of their lives with their fans. They've been open about fertility issues and publicly grieved a miscarriage in 2020. While some might wonder if putting so much of themselves and their children out there for public consumption is wise, Legend says that is what makes them authentic. In an interview with Fatherly he explained: "I sing about relationships, I sing about love and human connection. The only way that really works is to be honest and authentic about your own love and your own relationships." We say, keep it coming.
Channing Tatum
To millions of people all over the world, Channing Tatum is the smokin' hot "Magic Mike," but to Everly Tatum, he's just dad. And while we can't imagine this fantasy-inducing father being nervous about, well, anything, he once admitted to People that he was apprehensive about becoming a single dad after his divorce from Everly's mother, actress Jenna Dewan. "I literally went to YouTube and learned how to braid hair," he says.
His journey into how to be a good "girl dad" led Tatum to go from on-screen stripper to real-life author, penning his first children's book, "The One and Only Sparkella." The story about a little girl and her father is based largely on his relationship with Everly and how he learned to connect with her by going into her world, and he encourages other dads to do the same. "If it's wearing a tutu or painting your nails or wearing makeup — who cares?" he says. "Just play — you'll be rewarded with love."
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake just gets better with age, going from a cute guy in a boy band to a hot guy who's a boy dad. He and his wife, the equally gorgeous Jessica Biel, have two sons, Silas and Phineas. The super famous couple manages to juggle their high-profile careers with parenting in a way that keeps the whole family in sync. As easy as he makes it look, however, Timberlake admits to The Hollywood Reporter that he got off to a shaky start. "At first, [parenting and working] broke me down," he says candidly.
Today, however, the pop star seems to have things in hand, integrating his sons into his world. Whether he's doing pushups with a kid on his back, hitting the links, or just hanging out, he told his pal Dax Shepard on the "Armchair Expert" podcast (via Fox News) that he strives to find the balance between letting his kids be kids while also being aware of the public eye. "I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible, and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do," he told Shepard.
Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer doesn't look old enough to have teenagers, but the beautiful, blue-eyed heartthrob and his husband, publicist Simon Halls, are the proud parents of three teen boys, Kit, Henry, and Walker, and are Bomer's pride and joy. He told People that he sees fatherhood as a "profound gift" and that he wants to be somebody "who helps shape these souls without changing how they came into the world."
Bomer, who grew up in Texas and is the son of a former Dallas Cowboys football player, got our attention when he dropped his pants (and our jaws) in "Magic Mike." But he has held numerous other notable roles in "American Horror Story," "Doom Patrol," and "The Boys in the Band," among others. One of his sexiest attributes, abs and eyes aside, is his work as an LBGTQ+ activist, which earned him a GLSEN Inspiration award to add to his collection, which includes a Golden Globe. As for his boys, Metro reports that Bomer told RuPaul during an interview that the oldest has "come out as straight," calling it a "big, nice, sweet moment."
Henry Golding
Henry Golding, the handsome star of "Crazy Rich Asians," is crazy about playing his favorite role: dad. He and his wife, Liv Lo, are the parents of an adorable daughter Lyla, and he told People that "every day is like a treat." Watching his baby girl "grow and change" is what Golding says he enjoys most about fatherhood, and he gives the rest of the world a front-row seat through his Instagram feed where Lyla takes center stage.
Like many first-time parents, Golding has experienced all the ups and downs that come from bringing another human being into the world, including sleepless nights. During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Golding recounts being "cowered on the floor beside her crib, just wishing she would just let me sleep a little bit" (via BuzzFeed). Sleep deprivation aside, Golding appreciates the perspective that fatherhood brings. In an interview with "Good Morning America," he shared that being Lyla's dad "has allowed me to really kind of focus in on what really matters in life."
David Beckham
Name a more beautiful family, we'll wait. The Beckham clan is undeniably gorgeous, but soccer dad David Beckham is made even more spell-binding by his seemingly never-ending devotion to his children. Yes, he's hip, cool, athletic, and stylish (and can we talk about that smile?). But underneath that smooth, sexy exterior, Beckham appears to be relatively normal. The Father Hood reports that he enjoys the little things like taking the kids to school or cooking for them. But it's the bigger things where Beckham really shines.
Although his children enjoy a life of privilege, Beckham has worked hard to instill the same strong work ethic that his parents instilled in him and tells The Father Hood that's why he continues to work since retiring from the sport that made him famous. And while he will no doubt be remembered most for his talent on the field (well, that and his looks), Beckham says that he'd rather be remembered "just as a hard-working father that loved his kids and would do anything for them." We're not crying, you are!