How exactly Donald Trump gets his orange hue may forever remain a mystery. Yet, it's safe to say that his color doesn't come from time spent in the sun. Karoline Leavitt's fresh tan, however, does seem to be au naturel. Just two days before she appeared on TV looking bronzed, she took to Instagram to show off photos from her day out in the sun with her baby. She captioned the photos, "Saturday well spent at the zoo," and it was easy to see how a day trip introducing her son to new animals could have resulted in a serious tan.

Besides its unnatural color, Trump's tan is often uneven and splotchy. Yet, Leavitt's tan seemed even all over, and her face didn't look mismatched with the skin tone on her body. This is a mistake Leavitt has made with her tan in the past, which further indicates that her fresh tan may be real instead of a bronzer-related mishap. So, if Trump wants to replicate Leavitt's look, he may need to actually head outside rather than spending his time in the makeup chair.