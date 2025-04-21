Karoline Leavitt Debuts A Fresh Tan & Trump Should Be Taking Notes For His Bronzer Game
Few people have managed to rival Donald Trump's fake tan fails. Yet, based on Karoline Leavitt's latest Fox News appearance, we're starting to think Trump could actually learn a thing or two about tans from the press secretary. While Trump's attempts at a sun-kissed glow rarely look good, Leavitt's recent bronzed hue stole the spotlight. And trying out a tan like this may be just the makeover the president needs.
While appearing on Fox News on April 21, 2025, Leavitt looked just as smug and angry as she usually does. Yet, something did look a bit different about the press secretary — her skin tone. For the appearance, Levitt wore a pale blue lace dress and brought back her most talked-about accessory: that now-infamous cross necklace. Leavitt sported her usual try-hard pout and her typical blonde locks. Yet, her skin looked more bronzed than ever. Still, despite how obvious her fresh tan was, Leavitt's sun-kissed glow was lightyears more natural-looking than her boss' infamous shade.
Karoline Leavitt's intense tan may have actually come from spending time out in the sun
How exactly Donald Trump gets his orange hue may forever remain a mystery. Yet, it's safe to say that his color doesn't come from time spent in the sun. Karoline Leavitt's fresh tan, however, does seem to be au naturel. Just two days before she appeared on TV looking bronzed, she took to Instagram to show off photos from her day out in the sun with her baby. She captioned the photos, "Saturday well spent at the zoo," and it was easy to see how a day trip introducing her son to new animals could have resulted in a serious tan.
Besides its unnatural color, Trump's tan is often uneven and splotchy. Yet, Leavitt's tan seemed even all over, and her face didn't look mismatched with the skin tone on her body. This is a mistake Leavitt has made with her tan in the past, which further indicates that her fresh tan may be real instead of a bronzer-related mishap. So, if Trump wants to replicate Leavitt's look, he may need to actually head outside rather than spending his time in the makeup chair.