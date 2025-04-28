Everything HGTV's Page Turner Has Said About Replacing Hilary Farr On Love It Or List It

"Love It or List It" is something of an HGTV staple. On the program, a realtor tries to convince a homeowner to sell their home and move to a new one, while a designer tries to convince the homeowner to keep it after some remodeling. Former designer for "Love It or List It" Hilary Farr knows the program helped HGTV succeed, but she left the show and has moved on to new career opportunities. The show is still in good hands, as it was announced in February 2025 that HGTV star Page Turner was taking the reins to star in it alongside realtor David Visentin. Turner discussed the new gig in an Instagram post.

"Family Family Family!!" Turner said in the caption. "I can FINALLY share that ...... I'm [back]!! I'm so grateful! Thank you GOD!!" The photo featured her and Visentin smiling and standing back-to-back. About two months later in April 2025, Turner posted a "Love It or List It" commercial on her Instagram page and expressed similar excitement: "I'm soooo honored to continued [sic] the legacy of this iconic show!" She also made it clear that she was planning to best Visentin at any given chance.