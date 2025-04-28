Everything HGTV's Page Turner Has Said About Replacing Hilary Farr On Love It Or List It
"Love It or List It" is something of an HGTV staple. On the program, a realtor tries to convince a homeowner to sell their home and move to a new one, while a designer tries to convince the homeowner to keep it after some remodeling. Former designer for "Love It or List It" Hilary Farr knows the program helped HGTV succeed, but she left the show and has moved on to new career opportunities. The show is still in good hands, as it was announced in February 2025 that HGTV star Page Turner was taking the reins to star in it alongside realtor David Visentin. Turner discussed the new gig in an Instagram post.
"Family Family Family!!" Turner said in the caption. "I can FINALLY share that ...... I'm [back]!! I'm so grateful! Thank you GOD!!" The photo featured her and Visentin smiling and standing back-to-back. About two months later in April 2025, Turner posted a "Love It or List It" commercial on her Instagram page and expressed similar excitement: "I'm soooo honored to continued [sic] the legacy of this iconic show!" She also made it clear that she was planning to best Visentin at any given chance.
Page was a big fan before joining the show herself
On Instagram, Page Turner posted a series of behind-the-scenes clips with David Visentin as they worked to promote the new season of "Love It or List It" before its April 2025 release. She also expressed just how much her position on the show meant to her in a February 2025 statement shared to Blavity. "It feels surreal — like a whirlwind of excitement and [a] collision of emotions!" Turner said. Additionally, she solidified her reverence for the show (and presumably its former host Hilary Farr) when she said, "This is a show I've watched religiously for years, long before I was ever part of the network!"
In that same statement, Turner spoke highly about working alongside Visentin and then said, "I'm truly honored to step into such an iconic, beloved show as co-host and designer." The "Rock the Block" star added, "Being a BIPOC woman in this industry is an empowering gift. It's a reminder that my identity isn't a limitation, but a beautiful and powerful asset that brings a fresh, much-needed perspective to the table. ... I feel [it's] an honor to be in this position, not just for BIPOC women, but all women." No doubt that Turner's work on "Love It or List It" will lead to more of the show's most gorgeous home transformations.