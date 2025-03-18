Why Hilary Farr Left Love It Or List It & What She's Doing Now

HGTV's "Love It or List It" reached its 20th season on the network, but there's one thing missing starting that season: Hilary Farr. The home design expert has stepped away from the show that made her a household name. HGTV tried to fill the Farr-shaped hole with a new host, naming Page Turner to co-host the series with realtor and "Love It or List It" veteran David Visentin.

Turner, known for her appearances in HGTV shows like "Rock the Block," "House Hunters: All-Stars," and "Fix My Flip," has big shoes to fill when it comes to hosting the series — a job that Farr did for 19 seasons. After a bitter divorce in 2008, Farr directed her anger toward obtaining one goal: starring in "Love It or List It." "'Love It or List It' is a metaphor for all of us," she told Notable Life in 2013, adding that she felt her emotional state fueled her on in her audition. "It's about challenges in the home and rebuilding houses, careers, and families." She asserted that "turning ugly into beautiful, and a mess into a sanctuary" is one way to deal with life's curveballs. The beauty of the show, however, wasn't enough for Farr to continue after nearly two decades, so she said good-bye to the show. Now, the reality host is on to bigger and better things.

