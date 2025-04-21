Nancy Mace's Bizarre Ulta Tirade Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Things
Rep. Nancy Mace has been involved in a number of controversies, and now she's gone viral for a film of her hurling obscenities at a constituent at an Ulta. But the thing is, she was the one who made the video and she was the one who posted it on X on April 19. The South Carolina politician captioned the post: "Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts. So I went off – and I won't be backing down." The video is pretty intense, especially when you consider that it's politician speaking to a constituent, and the escalation to hurling swear words and accusations of harassment started entirely with Mace. The video has had some on social media calling her out for what they think is inappropriate behavior with some thinking she should resign over it.
Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts. So I went off – and I won't be backing down.
I hold the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
Try me. pic.twitter.com/Uv181Ovys0
— Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) April 19, 2025
To summarize the interaction for those who don't want to have to watch it: the man in the video asked her if she was going to be holding town halls this year. She said she held town halls last year, and she accused him of harassing her and getting in her face (he seemed to be staying several feet away from her and not moving towards her). Mace brought up her voting record on gay marriage as she seemed to have assumed that the man was gay based on what he was wearing. She escalated to referring to him as "f***ing crazy," and as he walked away, she said, "f*** you." He called her a "disgrace," and said she'd be voted out.
Critics aren't happy with Nancy Mace's behavior towards a voter
Critics really aren't having it with Nancy Mace's over the top interaction with a voter. On X, one person said, "He asked you a simple question drama queen!" Someone else wrote, "You sure do try to play the victim."
Lots of people thought that Mace was just looking for attention with the video about her Ulta argument with a South Carolina voter. One person wrote: "Thinking this makes you look good and tough is ridiculous. You just look like someone who wants publicity more than anything and shows little common sense or respect for others." Another said, "She needs to act professional, and the fact that she's filming the whole thing makes it look like she wanted the confrontation."
And when Mace replied to her own video saying that she was simply at Ulta for face wash, that didn't really help calm down the haters. People simply pivoted to commenting on her looks (Mace has had some disastrous makeup mistakes). "FYI – you need another face wash. Whatever you're using isn't working," wrote one person. Others had recommendations for what Mace should be focused on instead, "You didn't need face wash; your mouth needed to be washed out with soap," via X.
The South Carolina voter (who wasn't wearing Daisy Dukes) responded to Nancy Mace's attack on him
The man involved in the Ulta argument with Nancy Mace is real estate agent Ely Murray-Quick. He responded to Mace with a Facebook post, part of which read: "She was asked — politely — when she would face her constituents in a real town hall. Her reaction? To run to social media, edit the footage to her liking, and craft a narrative in which she's the damsel under siege by the 'radical left.' It's laughable. And frankly, it's unbefitting of someone who claims to be a leader."
Mace has continued to post in reference to the incident, locking onto wearing Daisy Dukes as an insult. People have been baffled by Mace's claim that the shorts were Daisy Dukes, which are super short denim cut offs. Murray-Quick was wearing what could be seen as perhaps shorter shorts, but definitely not Daisy Dukes. Two days after the altercation, Mace tweeted, "Good morning to everyone except men who wear daisy dukes," to which Murray-Quick replied, "If my daisy dukes rattled you that much, maybe public office just isn't in your size."
According to Mace's Congressional website, she has no town hall events scheduled in 2025, though she did have a number of town hall events in 2024. Many Republicans have largely avoided public town halls since Donald Trump's election and the possibility that under his leadership, popular programs like Medicaid might be cut. Those who have often faced anger from their constituents, like at a recent event with Marjorie Taylor Greene (who Mace has publicly derided before). Three people got arrested, and two were tasered. Yet if Mace is avoiding a confrontation, you have to wonder why she'd cuss out someone at an Ulta.