Nancy Mace's Bizarre Ulta Tirade Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Things

Rep. Nancy Mace has been involved in a number of controversies, and now she's gone viral for a film of her hurling obscenities at a constituent at an Ulta. But the thing is, she was the one who made the video and she was the one who posted it on X on April 19. The South Carolina politician captioned the post: "Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts. So I went off – and I won't be backing down." The video is pretty intense, especially when you consider that it's politician speaking to a constituent, and the escalation to hurling swear words and accusations of harassment started entirely with Mace. The video has had some on social media calling her out for what they think is inappropriate behavior with some thinking she should resign over it.

Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts. So I went off – and I won't be backing down. I hold the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Try me. pic.twitter.com/Uv181Ovys0 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) April 19, 2025

To summarize the interaction for those who don't want to have to watch it: the man in the video asked her if she was going to be holding town halls this year. She said she held town halls last year, and she accused him of harassing her and getting in her face (he seemed to be staying several feet away from her and not moving towards her). Mace brought up her voting record on gay marriage as she seemed to have assumed that the man was gay based on what he was wearing. She escalated to referring to him as "f***ing crazy," and as he walked away, she said, "f*** you." He called her a "disgrace," and said she'd be voted out.