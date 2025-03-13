Five Nancy Mace Makeup Mistakes We Can't Forget About
Bursting onto the conservative scene during Donald Trump's first presidency, South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace has only ramped up her rhetoric ever since. As much as she loudly asserts her politics while within and outside her office, Mace has also been molding her personal style to better fit in with other MAGA mouthpieces. For example, when it comes to romantic relationships, Mace is about as messy as Kimberly Guilfoyle, boasting a history of failed affairs coupled with inappropriate outfits. Not just that, but there's something else Mace copies from her fellow conservative queens: remarkable makeup mistakes.
Similar to Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her many makeup fails, Mace has been seen packing on the cakey makeup and dangerously dark eyeliner. And as Mace's relationship with President Trump hit rough terrain, she seemed increasingly willing to adopt some suspicious strategies to get back in his good graces. Using bronzer being one of them — and often overly using it, at that. From makeup that looks heavy and dark, to way too much eyeliner, to embarrassing contour, here's five of the worst makeup moments from Congresswoman Mace.
Nancy Mace loves heavy and cakey makeup
Even though Nancy Mace has only been serving South Carolina's 1st congressional district since 2021, she got a head start within the ultra conservative scene years prior. Mace was an integral part of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, which ultimately set her up for success within his body politics. Though, now that she has solidified her spot as a rather outspoken supporter of Trump's second presidency, Mace is surrounded by many controversies. Perhaps, to distract the public from all her mess, Mace turned to questionable makeup choices — although such choices are far from new.
Seen here greeting her supporters in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in 2022, Mace is wearing all of her makeup foibles at once. First and foremost would be the heavy, cakey foundation. Not only is it a bit of an off-bronze color (indicating she might be getting styling advice from Trump himself) but there's simply too much of it. The overuse of foundation is only outshone by the overuse of eyeliner. Making sure to completely cover both the top and bottom lid, this look makes Mace appear to be tired and melting under the weight of all that makeup.
Is RFK Jr. influencing Nancy Mace's makeup?
Even though Nancy Mace's fondness for a bronzer has her leaning into Donald Trump territory, it could be that she got the inspiration for someone else entirely. Since joining the Trump brigade, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been making it clear Trump has been influencing more than just his politics, but his tan too. Leading up to his confirmation as Secretary of Health and Human Services, RFK Jr. not only sported a botched fake tan, but he also had Mace stop by to offer support — including solidarity in bad makeup styling.
In the January 2025 post on X, formerly Twitter, Mace shows off a photo of her and RFK Jr. with the caption, "Make America Healthy Again!" Which is the slogan RFK Jr. has adopted to help streamline his often questionable health policies. While both managed to tone down the bad bronzer, Mace still manages to come up with quite the makeup fail here. Somehow she has the opposite issue and instead of appearing too tan, she's mostly washed out. The lighting in the room makes her lips disappear due to lack of a discernible lipstick shade. But she certainly made sure to make her eyes pop by once again smothering herself in dark, raccoon-inspired eyeliner.
Lauren Boebert is a bad influence on Nancy Mace's makeup
After the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, many didn't want the party to stop. Among the ravenous celebrators were Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace — both seen here attending the Starlight Ball. According to Mace's post on Instagram, she and Boebert make up "Team America," and were excited to witness "History in the making." However, Boebert once again rocked a makeup trend she desperately needs to let go of, and might have encouraged Mace to follow suit.
Standing side by side, it's clear to see that Boebert uses more bronzer, however, Mace is certainly struggling to nail her foundation here. Mace's contouring is off the mark, with both the placement and color being wrong for her true skin tone. Clearly taking notes from Boebert, Mace has also shrouded her eyes in too much liner (again) and a dark eyeshadow that is more burnt charcoal than smokey eye. What's also startling is how washed out Mace's lips are. Again, her choice (or lack thereof) of lip color makes her mouth disappear. Which is a shame because her lips certainly look like she just might have paid to get some decent filler in them.
Nancy Mace attended a basketball game almost as orange as one
After attending several celebrations for President Donald Trump's inauguration, Nancy Mace was ready to get back to basics. In an Instagram post from January 31, 2025, Mace shows off her South Carolina pride by attending a College of Charleston basketball game. While admitting she "had a blast," at the game and it was an honor to see "President [Andrew T. Hsu] in action," there was something a bit off with Mace's overall appearance. It seems that to prepare herself to pose with the cougar mascot and other constituents, Mace maybe took her makeup a little too literally and ended up looking a bit like a basketball herself.
Mace's general foundation is once again too heavy and a shade too dark for the rest of her skin tone. The bronzer she used to provide some contouring highlights on her cheekbones and nose ended up looking overly costume-y. Once again, her eyes were caked with liner, and her smile was washed out by the lack of a bold lip color. Possibly her most unsettling look yet, however, there is one more makeup fail from Mace that absolutely takes the cake.
Nancy Mace made an outdated makeup mistake
A few days after Valentine's Day 2025, Nancy Mace attended the Annual Charleston Police Award Banquet. While she was there, "Raising a toast to the real-life heroes," as she put it on Instagram, she might have overdone it once again with her entire look. Not only was her drapey outfit giving off elderly waspy vibes, but it was part of a total styling fail that made it clear Mace and her makeup are stuck in the wrong era.
As per usual, Mace's tried and true staples were present on her face. Heavy eyeliner and a nude lip — check. Bad bronzer and out of control contouring — check. But the ultimate culprit, and what makes this look one of the worst ones yet for Mace, was the visible line of demarcation on her chin between where her foundation ends and her natural skin begins. This lack of blending and inability to find a foundation shade that properly matches skin tone are throwbacks to another era — and not in a good way. In the 1980s and '90s, packing on the makeup was par for the course, and blending wasn't really mainstream yet for whatever reason. Boasting this old trend and dowdy outfit really made this look one of Mace's worst.