Five Nancy Mace Makeup Mistakes We Can't Forget About

Bursting onto the conservative scene during Donald Trump's first presidency, South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace has only ramped up her rhetoric ever since. As much as she loudly asserts her politics while within and outside her office, Mace has also been molding her personal style to better fit in with other MAGA mouthpieces. For example, when it comes to romantic relationships, Mace is about as messy as Kimberly Guilfoyle, boasting a history of failed affairs coupled with inappropriate outfits. Not just that, but there's something else Mace copies from her fellow conservative queens: remarkable makeup mistakes.

Advertisement

Similar to Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her many makeup fails, Mace has been seen packing on the cakey makeup and dangerously dark eyeliner. And as Mace's relationship with President Trump hit rough terrain, she seemed increasingly willing to adopt some suspicious strategies to get back in his good graces. Using bronzer being one of them — and often overly using it, at that. From makeup that looks heavy and dark, to way too much eyeliner, to embarrassing contour, here's five of the worst makeup moments from Congresswoman Mace.