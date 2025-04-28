Bettina Anderson's Lashes Are Giving 'Kimberly Guilfoyle Starter Pack'

As if emulating Kimberly Guilfoyle's looks wasn't enough of a style travesty, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Bettina Anderson took things a step further by brushing past the cringeworthy levels of Guilfoyle's social media captions. Some might argue that the biggest crime Guilfoyle commits throughout her socials is the overenthusiastic, and arguably obsessive, support for President Donald Trump she's displayed in several of her posts. Meanwhile, Anderson has accompanied the pictures of her Guilfoyle-esque eyelashes with captions that are more puzzling and forced than they are thoughtful or funny.

Anderson once offered an out-of-pocket, yet basic pearl of wisdom to her fans, which was further held back by the strange comparison she made to convey it. "Believe in yourself," she told her followers in her September 2021 Instagram post. "If cauliflower can become pizza, you can become anything." She also made a miscalculated attempt at humor by flexing her math terms knowledge. "Another beautiful day without using sin cos or tan," she wrote in her October 2021 post.

Though her more recent posts show she's proud of herself for drafting what she thinks are reflective and quippy captions, one would hope Anderson would have the self-awareness to recognize how awkward her musings are. Regardless, she again tried appealing to her audience's pensive side the following year. "The way colonel is pronounced is ridiculous," Anderson wrote in the March 2022 post. While some may agree with her puzzling shower thought, others would probably say she should have been more concerned about her decision to copy Guilfoyle's cosmetic style.