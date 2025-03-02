Outfits Bettina Anderson Should Never Wear Again To Avoid Becoming Kimberly Guilfoyle 2.0

Savvy social media user and well-established model Bettina Anderson is used to having her face in the public eye. Now that she's firmly settled into her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., Anderson is comfortable sending subtle messages to haters alongside dressing up for galas and other events required of the Trump family. Exhibiting an often elegant and timeless style, Anderson seems to embody grace in most anything she wears. However, there have been a few outfits she's shared on social media that have others seeing double.

Considering that Don Jr. left his ex Kimberly Guifloyle due to her partying behavior, it would behoove Anderson to avoid reminding him of her while they're together. Especially since Anderson and Guilfoyle have more in common than anyone realized, Don Jr.'s latest girlfriend just might want to go through her closet and purge anything that could remind him of Guilfoyle and her many fashion mishaps. The last thing Anderson would want would be to remind everyone of her predecessor. To help Anderson avoid reminding Don Jr. too much of his ex, here are some outfits Anderson could ditch.