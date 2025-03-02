Outfits Bettina Anderson Should Never Wear Again To Avoid Becoming Kimberly Guilfoyle 2.0
Savvy social media user and well-established model Bettina Anderson is used to having her face in the public eye. Now that she's firmly settled into her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., Anderson is comfortable sending subtle messages to haters alongside dressing up for galas and other events required of the Trump family. Exhibiting an often elegant and timeless style, Anderson seems to embody grace in most anything she wears. However, there have been a few outfits she's shared on social media that have others seeing double.
Considering that Don Jr. left his ex Kimberly Guifloyle due to her partying behavior, it would behoove Anderson to avoid reminding him of her while they're together. Especially since Anderson and Guilfoyle have more in common than anyone realized, Don Jr.'s latest girlfriend just might want to go through her closet and purge anything that could remind him of Guilfoyle and her many fashion mishaps. The last thing Anderson would want would be to remind everyone of her predecessor. To help Anderson avoid reminding Don Jr. too much of his ex, here are some outfits Anderson could ditch.
Bettina Anderson should avoid this loud, leggy dress
It's been rumored that one of the reasons Donald Trump Jr. cut it off with ex Kimberly Guilfoyle was due to her inappropriate outfits, and considering Guilfoyle's flair for the dramatic this seems like a safe assumption. This is why Bettina Anderson would do well to reconsider wearing such a loud and slightly scandalous dress as the one she modeled in this Instagram post. Of course, the plunging neckline — a favorite of Guilfoyle's — does appear just a bit different on Anderson, but the dress is still dangerously risque, especially when paired with the playful hem length.
The sky-high slit on the dress allows for a dramatic peek-a-boo leg, which really reminds the viewer of many of Guilfoyle's fashion fails instead of the iconic Angelina Jolie Oscars moment. As a wraparound garment, this dress is quite fun, but Guilfoyle was also fond of wearing wrap dresses. Even though Anderson is clearly not wearing this piece to a gala or fundraising event, she might want to hide it further back in her closet so Don Jr. doesn't ask any questions.
Bettina should ditch this campy vampy look
In what appears to be setting an alarming trend, Bettina Anderson seems to be providing Kimberly Guilfoyle with inspiration. Perhaps this is why some of Donald Trump Jr.'s friends are throwing shade Anderson's way. The model is quite adept at posting scandalous yet classy photos on her social media, but sometimes having a public profile can lead to disaster. For example, this number that she posted to Instagram in 2023 led to Guilfoyle attempting a poor rip-off of the same outfit in 2024.
It seems the little black dress with a strange flower-inspired choker was too much for Guilfoyle not to pass up. As much as Anderson clearly outclasses Guilfyle's attempt, it is strange that the women seem to want to pull off the same styles. Even though it's still the winner, Anderson's version is flashy, overly sparkly, and has a questionable shoe choice, which might have been why Guifloyle felt she could copy it. Perhaps she was trying to get Don Jr.'s eyes back on her instead of his then-mistress. Either way, Anderson might want to keep this dress out of view for a while.
Bettina Anderson should avoid copying Guilfoyle's butterfly look
As much as Kimberly Guilfoyle was caught desperately copying Bettina Anderson's style, Anderson has also stomped on Guilfoyle's. In an Instagram post dated December 13, 2023, Anderson wears a jacket possibly paying homage to the time Guilfoyle had a wardrobe malfunction at the 2019 New York Fashion Week. While Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. attended the Zang Toi exhibition, Guilfoyle had real butterflies sewn into her accidentally sheer dress. In what was supposed to be a statement on the delicate nature of fashion and art, Guilfoyle forgot that flash photography would make her dress appear see-through. Or maybe that was her plan all along. Regardless, it is interesting that Anderson would find herself in a similar outfit.
Wearing a jacket comprised of clearly fake butterflies, Anderson opted not to wear anything underneath it, making her version of this one with a deliberate understanding of the camera and its exposure. However, the riff on the butterfly garment might just hit too close to home for Don Jr., so should Anderson ever want to pull it out of retirement, she might want to avoid the spotlight.
Bettina Anderson should tone down the sparkles to avoid a Kimberly comparison
While there were certainly several red flags in Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle that ultimately led to their separation, Guilfoyle always did her best to shine through them — or at least she was a pro at finding a flashy outfit to strut her stuff in, typically opting for something shimmery and shiny when she really wanted to turn some heads. This is why this sparkling number that Don Jr.'s much younger girlfriend Bettina Anderson wore for an Instagram post might be one the model should reconsider.
Even though the post has a joke as the caption, reading, "Life with astigmatism is more romantic because every light is a twinkle light," Anderson would do well to keep the twinkles in moderation. Of course, this little black dress is more refined than what Guilfoyle would typically be caught in, but the glitzy sequins definitely remind the viewer of a certain someone. However, it seems that Anderson is certainly able to dazzle Don Jr., so perhaps this strategy is working for her.
Bettina Anderson might need to retire this bold blazer
While Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Bettina Anderson is unrecognizable in throwback photos from her modeling days, there is one very recognizable piece she seems to return to often. Seen posing for an Instagram post detailing her struggles with self-worth in relationships, Anderson dons quite the outfit. The black blazer is bold, and the floral decal is reminiscent of something at which Kimberly Guilfoyle would definitely try and fail. Pairing the jacket with some structured mesh lingerie adds a sultry layer to the overall look, making the caption to the post a bit more mysterious, if not a thinly veiled admission of something.
Under the guise of discussing a potential struggle with ADHD, Anderson admits, "What was I spiraling about before I got distracted by butter???? oh yeah, whether I'm capable of love." The timing of the post is suspect, as it was made in April 2024, slightly before Anderson was even rumored to be Don Jr.'s mistress. The outfit Anderson is posing in certainly sends a message of wanting to be found desirable, and the blazer is a repeat favorite of hers. However, with the loud floral decal and possible subliminal messaging swirling around the jacket, it feels as if Anderson is showing off every time she wears it. Which might make her feel good, but could ultimately remind Don Jr. of the woman he left for Anderson.