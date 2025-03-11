Hollywood Stars Who Can't Stand Karoline Leavitt
Karoline Leavitt has had her hands full since stepping into her role as White House press secretary. Not only has she had to work really hard to shut down rumors that there's some serious drama between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, but she's also had to contend with the fashion police pointing out her fashion fails now that she's under the glaring political spotlight.
While the likes of former White House press secretary Dana Perino has tried to score a spot on Leavitt's good side, other celebrities haven't exactly been impressed with Leavitt, mostly because of her controversial comments and stances that mimic those of her boss. "The View" host and celebrated actress Whoopi Goldberg didn't hold back after Leavitt delivered her first press briefing. Leavitt had Goldberg hot under the collar when she told gathered reporters that wokeness will no longer be a thing under the Trump administration. "[There will be] no more funding for transgenderism and wokeness," Leavitt said (via KARE 11). Goldberg argued that Leavitt had no idea what abolishing wokeness actually means. "Let me explain something to you," Goldberg said, addressing Leavitt, "Without that wokeness you might not have that job." The actress added that Leavitt's comments during her briefing "really p***ed me off."
Goldberg's co-host, Joy Behar, also weighed in, claiming Leavitt only landed the job of press secretary because of her looks. "She's probably been put in there because, according to Donald Trump, she's a 10. You know that's what it is," Behar said.
Leavitt has butted heads with a few celebrities
Karoline Leavitt, much like President Donald Trump, isn't afraid to stir the pot, and she's clashed with some well-known names in the entertainment industry. There's been some drama between Leavitt and Selena Gomez after the press secretary brutally called out the actress on X, formerly Twitter, after she posted a tearful video on social media lamenting the mass deportations taking place. It's safe to say Gomez isn't Leavitt's biggest fan, and she's not the only one.
Leavitt likely made a new enemy after President Donald Trump's address to Congress on March 4, 2025. Trump made 13-year-old cancer patient DJ Daniel an honorary member of the Secret Service during his address, but MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace clapped back with criticism, hinting that Trump was a hypocrite. "I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer," Wallace said of Daniel (via Fox News). "But I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump's supporters."
Leavitt clapped back at Wallace's comments, brutally calling her out by name during her briefing the following day. "Last night, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace disgustingly looped in a 13-year-old boy with brain cancer into an attack on the president over January 6," Leavitt told the gathered reporters (via Fox News). She then accused the Democrats (and Wallace) of allowing their dislike for the president to cloud their judgment. It might be safe to say Wallace isn't exactly Leavitt's biggest fan after the exchange. Trump called for Wallace to be fired from MSNBC for her comments. "She's not very talented — but I'll tell you, what she said the other day about that young man is disgraceful," Trump told reporters (via The Hill).