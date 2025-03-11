Hollywood Stars Who Can't Stand Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt has had her hands full since stepping into her role as White House press secretary. Not only has she had to work really hard to shut down rumors that there's some serious drama between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, but she's also had to contend with the fashion police pointing out her fashion fails now that she's under the glaring political spotlight.

Advertisement

While the likes of former White House press secretary Dana Perino has tried to score a spot on Leavitt's good side, other celebrities haven't exactly been impressed with Leavitt, mostly because of her controversial comments and stances that mimic those of her boss. "The View" host and celebrated actress Whoopi Goldberg didn't hold back after Leavitt delivered her first press briefing. Leavitt had Goldberg hot under the collar when she told gathered reporters that wokeness will no longer be a thing under the Trump administration. "[There will be] no more funding for transgenderism and wokeness," Leavitt said (via KARE 11). Goldberg argued that Leavitt had no idea what abolishing wokeness actually means. "Let me explain something to you," Goldberg said, addressing Leavitt, "Without that wokeness you might not have that job." The actress added that Leavitt's comments during her briefing "really p***ed me off."

Advertisement

Goldberg's co-host, Joy Behar, also weighed in, claiming Leavitt only landed the job of press secretary because of her looks. "She's probably been put in there because, according to Donald Trump, she's a 10. You know that's what it is," Behar said.