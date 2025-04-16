Karoline Leavitt Ridiculed By Trump's Former Attorney With Her Most Brutal Nickname Yet

Karoline Leavitt's low energy at her April 15 press briefing seemed to be a telltale sign that she can't handle the heat, and if her job was already getting to her, we have a feeling her new nickname is really going to add insult to injury. Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has revealed what he calls Leavitt, and we have a feeling this one is gonna catch on with her detractors.

During his appearance on the April 15 episode of "The Jim Acosta Show," journalist Don Lemon discussed how Trump controls the narrative in the media and how increased media literacy would help Americans to better understand what's going on in the world. "What Donald Trump does is a show," he explained. "Every single day, you have to realize from morning until the end — 'til midnight — it's a show that is produced like a television show."

Of course, as his press secretary, Leavitt is a major part of this media control. When Lemon broached the topic of Leavitt, the podcast's audience seemed to boo and break out into conversation. "You guys don't like Karoline Leavitt, is it?" Acosta asked the crowd after noting their reaction. Many responded by saying "Hell no!" Then, Cohen chimed in and asked, "Come on, you don't like Bull**** Barbie?"