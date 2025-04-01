Five Politicians You Didn't Realize Had Tattoos
Let's face it. Tattoos aren't as taboo as they used to be. At this point, tattoos are like a rite of passage for 18-year-olds and drunk people commemorating a wild night out. Celebrities have dawned some of the trendiest designs; artists like Post Malone and Jelly Roll have even made face ink fashionable. Then again, they have the luxury of a career in the arts, an industry that — of all job paths — would accept body art. But when you think of politicians, you'd likely picture a clean slate of skin.
That's not always the case. In 2012, political candidate Vladimir Franz from the Czech Republic was polling surprisingly well in the presidential elections despite being covered head to toe in tattoos. While his campaign was unsuccessful, there are still plenty of successful political figures you didn't know were sporting ink. From Nancy Mace to Justin Trudeau to Pete Hegseth (photographed above), let's see if you recognize anyone on this list for their unique tattoos.
The cultural meaning behind Justin Trudeau's arm ink
Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn't prove his leadership skills through his policy alone. The environmentalist and women's rights advocate has mastered the buttoned-up, straight-laced image, which people tend to trust in a leader. However, Trudeau has been hiding a secret under his sleeve. The liberal politician has a giant tattoo on his bicep — or, technically, two tattoos.
In a March 2012 post on X (formerly Twitter), Trudeau explained the meaning behind both parts of his body art. "My tattoo is planet Earth inside a Haida raven. The globe I got when I was 23; the Robert Davidson raven for my 40th birthday," he wrote. While the globe is self-explanatory, the Haida raven likely needs some background information.
Haida refers to the Haida people, an Indigenous North American group primarily located in the Haida Gwaii territory, British Colombia, and parts of Alaska. The design is inspired by Robert Davison — as Trudeau mentions — a renowned Canadian artist who skillfully depicts Haida culture and folklore, including the prominent Haida mythological creature, Raven. The Haida design is likely significant for Trudeau because his father, former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, was an honorary member of the Haida tribe.
Sarah Palin has a few tiny tattoos up her sleeve (literally)
Though it is much less obvious than Justin Trudeau's giant arm art, former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin rocks a couple of tats herself. In a 2013 "Fox & Friends" clip, Palin said that she didn't have any tattoos but had an idea in her mind about what she would get if she ever faced the needle (a Big Dipper for her family). Fast forward over a decade later, and it looks like Palin followed through.
While she does a great job at keeping it discrete — she opts for long sleeves most of the time — her wrist tattoos can be spotted in a few posts on her Instagram. In a video promoting her interview on Newsmax, one can clearly see a couple of tiny tattoos on Palin's inner forearm. While the ink is normally indistinct in photos, the above right image clearly shows that on her forearm, she has a small flower and a constellation that looks like the Big Dipper.
That's not all. Palin is suspected to have a tattoo on her face. Of course, not like Jelly Roll; the former governor allegedly has permanent lipliner tattooed on her lips, so she always looks like she's wearing lipstick. Palin is still one of the many politicians who are unrecognizable without makeup despite her perpetually perfect lip shade.
Pete Hegseth's permanent patriotic tributes
While Pete Hegseth's political views are conservative, his tattoos are not (well, at least not in their size). The defense secretary is not as secretive about his ink; he's shown off his sleeve of art on X before. While rattling off a few constitutional amendments in a video celebrating Independence Day, Hegseth's tattoos are easily visible. They are also symbols every American can recognize.
Hegseth's largest tattoo is widely controversial. The giant symbol on his chest is known as a Jerusalem Cross, and it's what Hegseth believes is the reason he did not serve as a member of the National Guard during former President Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration. Although the symbol — along with the Latin phrase "Dues vult," meaning "God wills it" that he has tattooed on his arm — is believed to be associated with white supremacist groups, Hegseths asserts that his tattoo is simply honoring his Christian beliefs, per PBS News.
Hegseth has a few American history-themed tattoos, as well. "We the People" is emblazoned across his forearm, a clear tribute to the U.S. Constitution's preamble. His 1775 Roman numerals tattoo may be in honor of the start of the American Revolution, while the 13 stars around his elbow perhaps are symbolic of the original 13 colonies — he has never clearly stated what they mean to him. Many more designs make up his tattoo sleeve, like the "join, or die" snake and a large, reversed American flag with an AR-15 rifle sitting underneath, to name a few.
The torso tattoo Nancy Mace was hiding
While there have been many Nancy Mace makeup mistakes we can't forget about, the South Carolina representative looked stunning in a photo at a 2023 Gridiron Club event, which she posted on X. "Getting ready to speak at the GridIron Club with Sen. Joe Manchin. I plan on roasting the [Daily Mail], dating apps and the popcorn machine!" she wrote. And while she sported a plunging, backless gown, X users couldn't help but fixate on something that decorated her side: a small inscription tattooed below her armpit. "So Nancy Mace does have a tattoo??" one person said in response to the politician's photo.
It's nearly impossible to make out what the tattoo says, and unfortunately, that part of her body is seldom revealed since her wardrobe mostly consists of blazers and dresses with higher necklines. Maybe she honored her love of Waffle House in permanent ink, but we'll leave the guessing up to you.
Lauren Boebert's '90s-era tribal ink is tacky
You may have never believed Lauren Boebert has a gaudy tattoo that takes up the entire right side of her torso, but thanks to one bikini pic, we now know what she's been hiding. We have to give credit to Ginger Gaetz, the wife of Trump's scandal-inducing former cabinet pick, Matt Gaetz, who posted the photo on X, writing: "We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren." The comment section felt differently about the photo. "That's the worst tat I've ever seen," someone said. "Why am I not surprised that she has one of the worst white trash tribal tattoos I've ever seen on a woman," wrote a user.
Not only is Boebert's tattoo tackier than her style, but some consider the tribal motifs problematic. Tribal tattoos are typically associated with Indigenous cultures and can be seen as appropriative if the cultural significance isn't taken into consideration. One X user pointed this out, saying: "It's odd that someone who looks down her nose at indigenous cultures would permanently engrave their designs on her body. Her tribe would require beer can ink." The user may be referring to when Boebert proposed an amendment in 2021 that would green-light drilling on Indigenous land.