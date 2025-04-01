Five Politicians You Didn't Realize Had Tattoos

Though it is much less obvious than Justin Trudeau's giant arm art, former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin rocks a couple of tats herself. In a 2013 "Fox & Friends" clip, Palin said that she didn't have any tattoos but had an idea in her mind about what she would get if she ever faced the needle (a Big Dipper for her family). Fast forward over a decade later, and it looks like Palin followed through.

While she does a great job at keeping it discrete — she opts for long sleeves most of the time — her wrist tattoos can be spotted in a few posts on her Instagram. In a video promoting her interview on Newsmax, one can clearly see a couple of tiny tattoos on Palin's inner forearm. While the ink is normally indistinct in photos, the above right image clearly shows that on her forearm, she has a small flower and a constellation that looks like the Big Dipper.

That's not all. Palin is suspected to have a tattoo on her face. Of course, not like Jelly Roll; the former governor allegedly has permanent lipliner tattooed on her lips, so she always looks like she's wearing lipstick. Palin is still one of the many politicians who are unrecognizable without makeup despite her perpetually perfect lip shade.

