Bettina Anderson Is More Similar To Kimberly Guilfoyle Than Don Jr. Would Like At Easter Egg Roll

A not-so-desirable fashion sense is reportedly one of the humiliating reasons Donald Trump Jr. ditched his former fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle for new girlfriend Bettina Anderson. Yet, based on Anderson's latest ensemble, her taste may not be as different from Guilfoyle's as Don Jr. thought. Once again, he may find himself in a relationship with someone who loves the spotlight and dresses like it, too.

While it has only been three months since they went public with their romance, Don Jr. has seemingly been taking his relationship with Anderson to the next level ever since. Most recently, Anderson attended the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. She took to her Instagram Story to show off her outfit for the occasion, and she sported a color that seemed to be a trend this Easter: yellow. Anderson shared a photo of her posing next to Donald Trump's communications advisor Margo Martin. Anderson gave Martin a shoutout for her looks, tagging her in the photo's caption, "Most beautiful girl in DC!"

Yet, while she seemed happy to share the spotlight in her Instagram Story, Anderson's ensemble said otherwise. She wore a bold, eye-catching yellow coatdress adorned with sparkly buttons, and paired the look with pointy white pumps. And, while it may have been Easter Sunday, having a girlfriend who was seemingly trying to steal the show with her outfit probably felt more like Groundhog Day for Don Jr.