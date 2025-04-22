Bettina Anderson Is More Similar To Kimberly Guilfoyle Than Don Jr. Would Like At Easter Egg Roll
A not-so-desirable fashion sense is reportedly one of the humiliating reasons Donald Trump Jr. ditched his former fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle for new girlfriend Bettina Anderson. Yet, based on Anderson's latest ensemble, her taste may not be as different from Guilfoyle's as Don Jr. thought. Once again, he may find himself in a relationship with someone who loves the spotlight and dresses like it, too.
While it has only been three months since they went public with their romance, Don Jr. has seemingly been taking his relationship with Anderson to the next level ever since. Most recently, Anderson attended the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. She took to her Instagram Story to show off her outfit for the occasion, and she sported a color that seemed to be a trend this Easter: yellow. Anderson shared a photo of her posing next to Donald Trump's communications advisor Margo Martin. Anderson gave Martin a shoutout for her looks, tagging her in the photo's caption, "Most beautiful girl in DC!"
Yet, while she seemed happy to share the spotlight in her Instagram Story, Anderson's ensemble said otherwise. She wore a bold, eye-catching yellow coatdress adorned with sparkly buttons, and paired the look with pointy white pumps. And, while it may have been Easter Sunday, having a girlfriend who was seemingly trying to steal the show with her outfit probably felt more like Groundhog Day for Don Jr.
Bettina Anderson's color choice was interesting
Pastels are the quintessential Easter Sunday hue, and this year, yellow was particularly popular. Former Vice President Kamala Harris gave a mini peek at her killer legs in a perfectly pastel yellow Easter outfit, showing exactly how to get the color right for the occasion. Bettina Anderson's maybe-future-step-mother-in-law Melania Trump sported a frumpy jacket to the Easter Egg Roll that was such a light shade of yellow, it made her fade into the background. Anderson did the exact opposite, ensuring that she would have all eyes on her in a sea of pastels. Still, this bright, bold hue just didn't feel like it fit the Easter vibe. Rather than being the shining star of the Easter Egg Roll, she may have stuck out like a sore thumb.
Anderson certainly has a different style than what we're used to seeing Kimberly Guilfoyle wearing. She's much more comfortable covering up and isn't always leaning toward club wear and night out looks for every occasion like Guilfoyle typically is. That said, Anderson's lemon-inspired outfit at Easter shows that while her taste may be different, her love of the spotlight may be a lot like Guilfoyle's after all.