Melania Trump Continues Her Sloppy Streak With Frumpy Easter Egg Roll Jacket
While we don't often see Melania Trump out and about, she did join Donald Trump at the 2025 White House Easter Egg Roll to celebrate the holiday. And let's just say, this wasn't one of Melania's best fashion moments ever. In fact, we think this might be further confirmation that the first lady is one of the worst-dressed celebrities of 2025 so far.
When it comes to choosing Easter Sunday attire, there's no more classic choice than pastels. This year, it seems that pastel yellow was the hue of choice. Former Vice President Kamala Harris gave a mini peek at her killer legs in her Easter outfit: a pastel yellow dress and matching coat. Melania also sported the hue when she arrived on the White House South Lawn for the annual Easter tradition. Yet, Melania's pale yellow look paled in comparison to Harris' for a few reasons. For starters, the color of Melania's trench coat was just too pale for her. The shade washed her out and didn't fit the Easter-y vibe she was likely going for. In fact, the color sometimes looked more like khaki or beige than yellow at all. And the jacket itself wasn't a great look for her. It looked sloppy and felt like a lazy outfit choice, which has become a trend in Melania's fashion moments as of late.
Melania Trump's fashion makes her seem totally checked out
Melania Trump's latest boring ensemble came just over a month after she sported a similar lackluster look. Her sloppy 2025 joint address outfit seemed to confirm what we suspected: that Melania isn't exactly excited about her return to her role as first lady. Both of these outfits revolved around a boring, sloppy jacket, indicating that maybe Melania isn't quite as engaged with fashion as she once seemed to be.
Over the years, some of Melania's outfits have meant more than we realized. And, if her recent outfits also have a deeper meaning, it appears that it may be, as her most controversial jacket clearly spelled out, "I really don't care. Do u?" Sure — she may not have worn a jacket that had those words scrawled across the back in quite a while. Yet, the sentiment seems to be the same. Melania hasn't been too involved in Donald Trump's presidency or the campaign leading up to it. And, when we see her these days, she prefers to cover up with a coat and call it a day. And this uninspired Easter ensemble is just the latest proof.