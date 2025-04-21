Melania Trump Continues Her Sloppy Streak With Frumpy Easter Egg Roll Jacket

While we don't often see Melania Trump out and about, she did join Donald Trump at the 2025 White House Easter Egg Roll to celebrate the holiday. And let's just say, this wasn't one of Melania's best fashion moments ever. In fact, we think this might be further confirmation that the first lady is one of the worst-dressed celebrities of 2025 so far.

When it comes to choosing Easter Sunday attire, there's no more classic choice than pastels. This year, it seems that pastel yellow was the hue of choice. Former Vice President Kamala Harris gave a mini peek at her killer legs in her Easter outfit: a pastel yellow dress and matching coat. Melania also sported the hue when she arrived on the White House South Lawn for the annual Easter tradition. Yet, Melania's pale yellow look paled in comparison to Harris' for a few reasons. For starters, the color of Melania's trench coat was just too pale for her. The shade washed her out and didn't fit the Easter-y vibe she was likely going for. In fact, the color sometimes looked more like khaki or beige than yellow at all. And the jacket itself wasn't a great look for her. It looked sloppy and felt like a lazy outfit choice, which has become a trend in Melania's fashion moments as of late.