Times Kristi Noem Shamelessly Showed Off Her Wealth & It Totally Backfired

There's no shortage of missteps and controversies when it comes to Kristi Noem. From Noem's makeup fails that have made Kimberly Guilfoyle's glam look subtle to writing about killing her dog in her memoir, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary gives us plenty to talk about — and that includes the times when Noem has flaunted her lavish lifestyle. She might have been trying to make a statement about her own success, but each time we hear about Noem splashing out on big purchases or carrying a lot of cash, it just makes her seem particularly out of touch (and it's definitely not earning her any fans).

Over Easter weekend 2025, Noem had her purse stolen while she was at a Washington D.C. restaurant. Her Gucci purse contained some pretty important items, including her passport, DHS badge, and $3,000 cash. Theft is, of course, unacceptable, but Noem isn't getting a lot of sympathy online. Some people asked how the person in charge of DHS could have had such a security lapse with her personal belongings. Others joked that it sounded more like a go bag if you were getting ready to flee the country.

Plenty of people were simply baffled as to why anyone would be carrying that much cash. When explaining why Noem was carrying so much money, DHS said, "Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren — she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts," according to CNN. But as we noted, this isn't the first time Noem's put her wealth on display.