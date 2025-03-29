Kristi Noem Makeup Fails That Make Kimberly Guilfoyle's Glam Look Subtle

Knocking her way out of the frigid midwest, Kristi Noem has fully donned her Secretary of Homeland Security cap. While she's out touring both the northern and southern borders of the United States, closing libraries and threatening to shut down FEMA, Noem is constantly boasting a full face of makeup and well-styled hair. Noem herself is no stranger to controversy, whether in her current position within the White House or during her tenure as Governor of South Dakota. However, now that she's fully enmeshed herself within President Donald Trump's inner circle, she's ramped up her attention-seeking behavior.

Noem is a constant source of awkward moments, and now that she has more eyes on her, things seem to only be getting cringier. While it's clear that women in Trump's orbit often look overly polished with faces ready for the camera, Noem has proven you absolutely can take glam too far. Coinciding with her inability to read the room, there's been times where Noem's makeup has been misplaced or even inappropriate — to the point that not even raccoon-eyed queen Kimberly Guilfoyle would want to be seen in makeup that heavy. From police raids to business meetings, here's five times Noem's makeup missed the mark to an embarrassing degree.