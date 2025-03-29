Kristi Noem Makeup Fails That Make Kimberly Guilfoyle's Glam Look Subtle
Knocking her way out of the frigid midwest, Kristi Noem has fully donned her Secretary of Homeland Security cap. While she's out touring both the northern and southern borders of the United States, closing libraries and threatening to shut down FEMA, Noem is constantly boasting a full face of makeup and well-styled hair. Noem herself is no stranger to controversy, whether in her current position within the White House or during her tenure as Governor of South Dakota. However, now that she's fully enmeshed herself within President Donald Trump's inner circle, she's ramped up her attention-seeking behavior.
Noem is a constant source of awkward moments, and now that she has more eyes on her, things seem to only be getting cringier. While it's clear that women in Trump's orbit often look overly polished with faces ready for the camera, Noem has proven you absolutely can take glam too far. Coinciding with her inability to read the room, there's been times where Noem's makeup has been misplaced or even inappropriate — to the point that not even raccoon-eyed queen Kimberly Guilfoyle would want to be seen in makeup that heavy. From police raids to business meetings, here's five times Noem's makeup missed the mark to an embarrassing degree.
Kristi Noem somehow wears too much makeup and not enough
In a classic example of trying to make her face ready for television and bright lights, Kristi Noem really overdid her look while endorsing Donald Trump back in 2023. Speaking at the Monument Leaders Rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, Noem did her best to suck up to Trump while vying for his pick for Vice President. Although it would ultimately be Noem's questionable behavior that cost her any chance at the VP slot, her incongruent makeup styling could also be part of it.
Trump is known for having a specific aesthetic he prefers when it comes to the women in his inner circle, which is why Noem opted to get hair extensions and revamped her entire look. However, the styling she rocked here in September of 2023 didn't quite nail it. For starters, her eyeshadow is much too dark, as are her eyebrows and lip shade. But what's so jarring about this look is that it's all so matte. There's no bronzer or blush to accentuate her cheekbones. No highlight on her nose, no contouring done at all. Not that it's a requirement, but had she added just a little bit of contour and a bit lighter lip, this look could have truly been camera ready.
Kristi Noem goes full-glam for a hunting tradition
In an October 26, 2024 Instagram post, then-Governor Kristi Noem bragged about how, "Businesses are moving to South Dakota because of our Freedom." However, the makeup she wore for the annual Governor's Hunt was a bit of a mess. Seen here meeting with "out-of-state businesses looking to move," to South Dakota, Noem was rocking a full face of makeup, hair done completely blown out, and a rather flowy blouse for an event centered around a pheasant hunt.
According to another post by Noem, "The Governor's Invitational Pheasant Hunt is such an incredible opportunity to hunt [our] state bird," as well as formalize business deals and promote South Dakota tourism. It is, essentially, a boys club that Noem has immersed herself in. Perhaps her strategy was to prove she could do everything her traditionally male counterparts could, but also while in heels. This would explain the full face of overly cakey makeup, too much eyeshadow, and a lip color that certainly highlights Noem's possible plastic surgery. While it's clear she can hold her own in the boardroom, Noem's makeup routine still seems to be too much and incomplete at the same time. Once again, she lacks any semblance of contouring or highlighting, but it does appear she opted for some blush this time.
Kristi Noem overdid it at a Lainey Wilson concert
Just when Kristi Noem was making us miss her cowboy cosplay, she returned to her fake cowgirl roots. In an Instagram post on November 10, 2024, Noem shares her excitement at getting to attend a Lainey Wilson concert in Sioux Falls, and that she even got to meet the "Hang Tight Honey" singer. According to Noem, Wilson's "sweet as can be, and her concert was just as amazing." Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Noem and her makeup for the event.
Seen posing side by side with Wilson, Noem appears to be wearing just as much — if not more — makeup than the star about to take the stage. Not only that, but Noem's pretend cowboy look feels halfhearted standing next to the "Country's Cool Again" singer. However, having Wilson standing next to Noem makes for a great comparison of makeup do's and don'ts. Do find a foundation that matches your skin tone, like Wilson has. Don't opt for a matte foundation that will appear overly cakey and clumpy as the day goes on, as Noem has chosen to do. And if you're going to make your eye makeup as bold as both women here, make sure it's because you're going on stage to perform hit songs for adoring fans (not simply attending the event, trying to outshine the star).
Krist Noem wore full glam to an ICE raid
In a sign of the fraught times, Kristi Noem has been digging her heels in, proving that she can handle her new position of Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security by buckling up to go along for the ride. On January 28, 2025, Noem hid her hair fail under a baseball cap and joined the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and New York City Fugitive Operations Team to assist in an arrest. However, her methods are incongruent with what's traditionally expected of the role, and certainly has drawn some sharp criticism.
According to a video Noem posted to X, formerly Twitter, she claims she's there to "[Get] the dirt bags off the streets." Which apparently requires a new manicure, a blowout, and makeup that even Kimberly Guilfoyle would say was over the top. Speaking of over the top, in a bizarre moment Noem spoke to her DHS underlings, she walked out to the song "Hot Mama" by Trace Adkins. Per Tennessee Lookout, she made sure to approach the podium while the chorus of "One hot mama, you turn me on, let's turn it up and turn this room into a sauna," filled the background.
The internet certainly had a field day with Noem. "Did you get that at Spirit Halloween?" asked one X user. "Cosplaying like she's in some cheesy reality TV show," said another. Although, it doesn't seem as if Noem learned any styling lessons from this adventure.
Kristi Noem consistently cakes on the makeup for her day job
Seen here talking with reporters after dealing with a Senate Homeland Security hearing in Washington, DC, Kristi Noem is certainly going all out with her makeup for such a routine affair. Noem has overdone her brows, giving the appearance that whoever is tinting and threading her eyebrows just might despise her. Then there's the Muppet-inspired fake lashes. It's a lot for a simple Senate hearing, which is essentially part of her daily duties. Plus, given how matte her foundation is, Noem's overly glossed lips create a cacophonous overall effect.
While a face full of glam might be Noem's way of trying to preserve her relationship with President Donald Trump, it could potentially backfire on her if she continues to overdo it or do it poorly. It was rumored that Trump tossed aside conservative personality Laura Loomer because he didn't like her overly-plastic appearance. If Noem doesn't tone down the filler and learn how to properly blend in her makeup, she could find herself facing the same fate.