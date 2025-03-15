Kristi Noem Is Unrecognizable In Old Photos (& Looks Better Without The MAGA Makeup)

Many women who work with President Donald Trump eventually seem to adhere to a certain look that includes long locks, dark makeup, and plastic surgery, and Kristi Noem is no exception. The controversial U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary didn't always rock hair extensions, sultry cosmetics, or filler. In a throwback photo taken before plastic surgery, Noem looked unrecognizable. The photo was only from 2019, but Noem managed to completely redo her entire appearance in only a few short years.

While Noem doesn't exactly look bad today, she just looked much more natural and carefree when she was the Governor of South Dakota, a job she held from 2019 to January 2025. The List asked Luna Viola, a fashion and red carpet hair and makeup artist, to give her opinion about Noem's pre- and post-MAGA styles. Immediately, Viola noticed major differences with Noem's cosmetic routine.

"Kristi's makeup look has definitely intensified in the post MAGA picture. Her eye makeup, blusher, and lipstick appear darker and her eyebrows are significantly more defined compared to the much more natural shape she had before," Viola said, adding a theory as to how this happened. "This is possibly due to the use of a dark eyebrow pencil or eyebrow tattooing. The lips also seem a lot plumper [and] outlined with a darker lip liner." As evidenced by Viola's brief assessment, Noem's complexion had gone down a darker, more intense route, instead of the more light and bubbly look she used to rock.

