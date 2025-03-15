Kristi Noem Is Unrecognizable In Old Photos (& Looks Better Without The MAGA Makeup)
Many women who work with President Donald Trump eventually seem to adhere to a certain look that includes long locks, dark makeup, and plastic surgery, and Kristi Noem is no exception. The controversial U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary didn't always rock hair extensions, sultry cosmetics, or filler. In a throwback photo taken before plastic surgery, Noem looked unrecognizable. The photo was only from 2019, but Noem managed to completely redo her entire appearance in only a few short years.
While Noem doesn't exactly look bad today, she just looked much more natural and carefree when she was the Governor of South Dakota, a job she held from 2019 to January 2025. The List asked Luna Viola, a fashion and red carpet hair and makeup artist, to give her opinion about Noem's pre- and post-MAGA styles. Immediately, Viola noticed major differences with Noem's cosmetic routine.
"Kristi's makeup look has definitely intensified in the post MAGA picture. Her eye makeup, blusher, and lipstick appear darker and her eyebrows are significantly more defined compared to the much more natural shape she had before," Viola said, adding a theory as to how this happened. "This is possibly due to the use of a dark eyebrow pencil or eyebrow tattooing. The lips also seem a lot plumper [and] outlined with a darker lip liner." As evidenced by Viola's brief assessment, Noem's complexion had gone down a darker, more intense route, instead of the more light and bubbly look she used to rock.
Here's what Kristi Noem should change about her makeup routine
Kristi Noem doesn't always sport long locks. In March 2025, she was photographed attending an important meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico to discuss security issues. But the only thing people could focus on was how Noem had a serious case of bedhead after ditching her extensions for a frizzy updo. Her dark makeup style and strong eyebrows were still present, though.
When Luna Viola was asked which elements of Noem's routine she'd keep or scrap if she gave Noem a makeover, Viola immediately mentioned Noem's brows. "I would recommend microblading for a more natural yet defining eyebrow shape," she said, adding how she would also use "a lighter buildable type of foundation to give [Noem] a fresh, more dewy finish to the skin." Furthermore, Viola would ditch the over-the-top fake eyelashes and opt for "natural strip lashes to accentuate her eye make up in a soft way." This is because those dramatic falsies can make a person appear older than they actually are.
Moreover, Viola explained that these makeover tips would lead Noem down a road to youthfulness — Noem does have a granddaughter, after all — and keep her from making any outdated makeup faux pas.