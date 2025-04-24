Patrick Mahomes' Controversial Younger Brother Debuted His New Romance On TikTok
Jackson Mahomes seems to be off the market. The younger brother of NFL star Patrick Mahomes shared he has a new woman in his life. "Hard launch," he captioned on TikTok. In the video, he and his new squeeze lip-sync to Lady Gaga's "Poker Face." He kisses her on the cheek and later throws his arms around her from behind as she snuggles into him.
@jacksonmahomes
hard launch
The mystery girl is Shyanne Blankenship, as Jackson tagged her in the comments in response to someone posting, "Looks familiar." While it's unknown when Jackson and Blankenship started dating, they've known each other for quite some time. In May 2024, Jackson posted an Instagram photo of the duo in a pose similar to their TikTok clip. However, he neither named nor tagged her back then.
Jackson, who has over 1 million followers on TikTok, has certainly made a name for himself in his own right, outside of his older brother's shadow, but that hasn't always been to his advantage.
People on social media are concerned for Jackson Mahomes' new girl
Patrick Mahomes married Brittany Mahomes in 2022 and they have three kids together: Sterling, Bronze, and Golden. Unfortunately, there are signs the couple's relationship is on the rocks, and a tense date night didn't help squash the rocky marriage rumors.
While that's a tough situation for Patrick, Jackson Mahomes' issues are much more controversial. In 2023, the younger Mahomes brother was accused of sexual assault by Kansas City restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn. Vaughn claimed Jackson grabbed her neck and kissed her against her will. He was also accused of shoving a waiter. Jackson was arrested not long after and charged with aggravated sexual battery (via People). In January 2024, the Associated Press reported that three of the four charges against Jackson were dropped, all involving Vaughn. The charge of misdemeanor battery for putting his hands on a waiter remained. Two months after that, Jackson pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor and was sentenced to six months probation (via NBC News). This is just one of the reasons Patrick Mahomes fans don't like his brother.
Several comments on that May 2024 Instagram of the couple referenced the assault accusation. "Did you grope her?" someone asked. "More like 'weekend of creepy touching,'" wrote another. "Shouldn't you be in jail or somethin," another person wondered. Meanwhile, someone commented, "She looked so uncomfortable" on the recent TikTok of Jackson and Shyanne Blankenship. One TikTok user even posted, "I'm scared for her."