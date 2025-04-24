Patrick Mahomes' Controversial Younger Brother Debuted His New Romance On TikTok

Jackson Mahomes seems to be off the market. The younger brother of NFL star Patrick Mahomes shared he has a new woman in his life. "Hard launch," he captioned on TikTok. In the video, he and his new squeeze lip-sync to Lady Gaga's "Poker Face." He kisses her on the cheek and later throws his arms around her from behind as she snuggles into him.

The mystery girl is Shyanne Blankenship, as Jackson tagged her in the comments in response to someone posting, "Looks familiar." While it's unknown when Jackson and Blankenship started dating, they've known each other for quite some time. In May 2024, Jackson posted an Instagram photo of the duo in a pose similar to their TikTok clip. However, he neither named nor tagged her back then.

Jackson, who has over 1 million followers on TikTok, has certainly made a name for himself in his own right, outside of his older brother's shadow, but that hasn't always been to his advantage.