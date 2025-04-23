Body Language Expert: Meghan Snubbing Prince Harry In NYC Triggers His Secret Coping Trick

During an appearance in New York City, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's behavior gave off some seriously bad vibes. Meghan seemed to snub her hubby right in front of paparazzi. Needless to say, the divorce chatter around Harry and Meghan is sure to intensify as clips of the interaction circulate online. Yet, while it's unclear what the couple's body language tells us about their relationship, it does seem to tell us that Harry, himself, felt the awkwardness.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in NYC for the TIME 100 Summit. 👀 pic.twitter.com/LyRwiFSDGu — Page Six (@PageSix) April 23, 2025

On April 23, the Sussexes were spotted on the East Coast for the TIME 100 Summit. One video clip on X shows the couple getting out of the car as they arrived at the event. In the video, Meghan seems to ignore Harry, even as he reaches out to her. Meghan also reacted a similar way to Harry's apparent attempt to hold hands in a video of the pair leaving the event. At first glance, this behavior seems like a red flag in Harry and Meghan's marriage. So, we consulted an expert about what might really be going on. In an exclusive interview with The List, Body Language Expert & Behavior Analyst, Traci Brown, CSP, explained what the couple's body language may tell us. According to her, "On the way out they're moving better as a couple and everything is as we'd expect." On the way in, however, even Harry seems to be taken aback by Meghan's snub.