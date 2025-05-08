Fox News Host Judge Jeanine Pirro's Love Life Is So Sad

What you might've never known about Judge Jeanine Pirro is how much of a hopeless romantic she is. But "The Five" host's love life hasn't been nearly as successful as her career. Jeanine's last known relationship was with her ex-husband, attorney Albert J. Pirro, whom she divorced in 2013. Since then, there have been little updates on her dating prospects. However, that doesn't mean Jeanine simply gave up on love. In fact, she'd seen quite a few potential suitors in the years that followed. Unfortunately, the heartbreaking truth is that none of them were a good fit. "I have been divorced for 14, 15 years and I have dated. I've had many fabulous men that I've dated. Fabulous. But whether I've changed or they've changed, it hasn't worked out," she said in an interview with Daily Mail in April 2025.

It's safe to say that Jeanine doesn't need a partner to give her value, especially when considering how much the former Westchester County Court judge is really worth. But she admitted that not having a partner to go out on the town with is still a bit of a sore spot, especially when she has black tie events to attend. "You know when you go alone you wear like a business suit," she said. "You know, you wear a Dior or a McQueen. But I would like to put on a pretty dress and go with someone. I would like to be feminine and not be the tough girl all the time."