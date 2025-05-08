Fox News Host Judge Jeanine Pirro's Love Life Is So Sad
What you might've never known about Judge Jeanine Pirro is how much of a hopeless romantic she is. But "The Five" host's love life hasn't been nearly as successful as her career. Jeanine's last known relationship was with her ex-husband, attorney Albert J. Pirro, whom she divorced in 2013. Since then, there have been little updates on her dating prospects. However, that doesn't mean Jeanine simply gave up on love. In fact, she'd seen quite a few potential suitors in the years that followed. Unfortunately, the heartbreaking truth is that none of them were a good fit. "I have been divorced for 14, 15 years and I have dated. I've had many fabulous men that I've dated. Fabulous. But whether I've changed or they've changed, it hasn't worked out," she said in an interview with Daily Mail in April 2025.
It's safe to say that Jeanine doesn't need a partner to give her value, especially when considering how much the former Westchester County Court judge is really worth. But she admitted that not having a partner to go out on the town with is still a bit of a sore spot, especially when she has black tie events to attend. "You know when you go alone you wear like a business suit," she said. "You know, you wear a Dior or a McQueen. But I would like to put on a pretty dress and go with someone. I would like to be feminine and not be the tough girl all the time."
Jeanine Pirro's divorce from her ex-husband was even more heartbreaking than her love life
The only thing sadder than Judge Jeanine Pirro's current love life is the fallout she had with her ex-husband, Albert J. Pirro. The longevity of their marriage only made their divorce more tragic since the pair exchanged wedding vows in 1975. After being together for decades and sharing two children together, it seemed likely that the power couple would go the distance. But the last few years of their relationship were surrounded by controversy. What Albert might've hoped you didn't know about him was that he had an affair and a child with another woman. To add insult to injury, he once even blamed Jeanine's behavior for their marital struggles. "Do I think that I would like to have more attention at home? Yeah, and, you know, if you're not going to get attention at home, I think you really need to make some decisions about your future," he said in an interview with New York Magazine.
Albert put his ex-wife through the ringer even more by claiming her political ambitions had disastrous consequences for their home life. "Look, the decisions that were made by her have a very significant negative impact on the economic status of our family," he added. Given the sad ending to Jeanine's marriage and her bad luck with dating since then, it's sad to see someone who clearly wants love but is unable to find it.