Valerie Bertinelli Exposed Details About Her Forgotten Fling With This Major Hollywood A-Lister

The truth about Valerie Bertinelli's relationship with Steven Spielberg was shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in April 2025. Although their former romance was not a total secret — Bertinelli wrote about it in her 2008 memoir "Losing It" — Barrymore appeared flabbergasted by the news, having known Spielberg from their work together on "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" in 1982. "How have we never talked about this?" Barrymore screeched.

Bertinelli asserted that the pair had fun while dating in the 1980s, and recalled going to the Academy Awards with the director, who was already know for movies like "The Sugarland Express," Jaws," and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." According to Bertinelli, the romance lasted three or four months, or "a New York minute," as she put.

The actor also offered some details about their breakup. "He still has a bowling shirt of mine," Bertinelli remembered, switching her gaze to the camera and pointing. "I didn't get it out of the closet when we broke up, so I would like it back," she quipped, addressing Spielberg directly.