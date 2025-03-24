Trump Spirals Out Over Unflattering Portrait In Most Unhinged Social Media Rant Yet

Another day, another whiny social media meltdown from Donald Trump. This time, it's about a painting of him that is hanging in the Colorado state capitol. In a post on Truth Social, Trump complained about the portrait, saying: "Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before.... many people from Colorado have called and written to complain. In fact, they are actually angry about it!" He then asked the Colorado governor to remove the picture, saying that he was doing so for those Coloradans who didn't like the painting.

Advertisement

Trump didn't include any evidence of the reported complaints that he'd received from Coloradans. But Trump's losing it over the painting has certainly opened him up to plenty of ridicule on social media. One person pointed out on X (formerly known as Twitter), "No one would have known this painting ever existed if he wasn't so insecure to bring it up." Another wrote, "Trump's tantrum over a portrait in Colorado's Capitol is peak pettiness."

Others joked about why Trump's portrait didn't look quite right. "It doesn't look like him because there's not enough orange on his face. Is that why he's upset? He actually looks normal in the picture," one person said. And some people have taken to editing the Colorado portrait, making his face look rounder, similar to the JD Vance memes that have been circulating online.

Advertisement