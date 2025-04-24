Karoline Leavitt's Height In Heels Next To Trump Exposes His Biggest Insecurity

As White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt works hard to make Donald Trump look good. Yet, she likely didn't notice that her recent Instagram post may have jeopardized one aspect of his image that he finds very important. It seems she put a spotlight on his true height, and it's not what he claims.

On April 23, Leavitt shared a photo of her and her boss taking a stroll. "Walk and talk with POTUS to start the day" she captioned the Instagram post. The photo shows a smiling Leavitt side-by-side with Trump, who is looking as orange as ever and seems to be mid-sentence. Seeing the two so close together, it's difficult not to immediately note their height difference. Under normal circumstances, height might not be what anyone would focus on in a photo like this. Yet, we all know by now that Trump's height seems to make him very insecure. Back in 2023, his height and weight in his jail records raised eyebrows; folks did not believe that he was quite so tall at 6'3". And it wasn't the only time he was caught lying about his height. Recently, Trump's medical report caught him in a lie about his height yet again; he was once again listed as nearly 6'3" and 224 lbs. This made for stats that didn't seem to match how he typically looks. And, this recent photo is even more evidence that those numbers aren't exactly accurate.