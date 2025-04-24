Karoline Leavitt's Height In Heels Next To Trump Exposes His Biggest Insecurity
As White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt works hard to make Donald Trump look good. Yet, she likely didn't notice that her recent Instagram post may have jeopardized one aspect of his image that he finds very important. It seems she put a spotlight on his true height, and it's not what he claims.
On April 23, Leavitt shared a photo of her and her boss taking a stroll. "Walk and talk with POTUS to start the day" she captioned the Instagram post. The photo shows a smiling Leavitt side-by-side with Trump, who is looking as orange as ever and seems to be mid-sentence. Seeing the two so close together, it's difficult not to immediately note their height difference. Under normal circumstances, height might not be what anyone would focus on in a photo like this. Yet, we all know by now that Trump's height seems to make him very insecure. Back in 2023, his height and weight in his jail records raised eyebrows; folks did not believe that he was quite so tall at 6'3". And it wasn't the only time he was caught lying about his height. Recently, Trump's medical report caught him in a lie about his height yet again; he was once again listed as nearly 6'3" and 224 lbs. This made for stats that didn't seem to match how he typically looks. And, this recent photo is even more evidence that those numbers aren't exactly accurate.
This photo may give us a better idea of Trump's actual height than his medical records
This interesting Instagram photo comes just two months after Karoline Leavitt's height difference next to Lara Trump was so eye-opening. Some folks were surprised to see just how short Leavitt looked when standing next to Donald Trump's daughter-in-law. Yet, it checks out, since Leavitt's height is listed as 5'4" on the Saint Anselm Athletics website from her college days. While Lara is wearing heels in the photo of the pair together, so is Leavitt, and Lara is still towering over her. Lara is said to be tall at 5'11".
Knowing Leavitt's height and how she looks while standing next to Lara, it's pretty easy to guess Donald's height based on this new photo, and it's definitely not looking like 6'3". It's also worth noting that Leavitt is, once again, wearing heels in her photo next to Donald, but Donald is not. Still, Leavitt actually appeared shorter next to Lara. Barring any optical illusion based on the camera angle or how the photo was taken, this seems to be pretty solid evidence that Donald is, in fact, shorter than he claims. Is his height the most problematic thing he's lied about? Almost certainly not. But, it may be an unusual lie nonetheless. No wonder Donald seems so jealous of his son Barron's height.