Donald & Melania Trump's Seats At Pope Francis' Funeral Are Sure To Rip His Ego Apart

As the Vatican prepares for Pope Francis' funeral tomorrow, April 26, 2025, past seating arrangements suggest that U.S. President Donald Trump will not be granted a prominent spot in the pews of St. Peter's Basilica. According to The Telegraph, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will likely be placed in the third row during the Pope's funeral, a hit to Trump's big ego that he won't take lightly. As per the last funeral of a sitting pope, which was held in honor of John Paul II in 2005, the first two rows are designated for Catholic royalty and non-Catholic royalty; the now-King Charles sat in second priority seating in 2005 in place of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. The third row was occupied by foreign dignitaries, including the then-U.S. President George W. Bush.

One can assume Trump will be upset by this arrangement, considering the Republican president mocked his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, for where he was seated during the 2022 funeral of the British Queen. "If I were president, they wouldn't have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!" he wrote on Truth Social at the time, adding a follow-up: "In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!"