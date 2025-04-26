Justin Baldoni Garnered Support From This Unlikely Trump Ally Amidst His Legal Battle With Blake Lively
Of all the rumored feuds surrounding Blake Lively, it's her legal battle with former "It Ends With Us" costar Justin Baldoni that has gotten the most attention. And, just as celeb gossip fans have all chosen sides, so have fellow celebs. Lively pulled her pal Taylor Swift into the explosive legal battle, and now, Baldoni has earned some support from a rather unlikely source: right-wing journalist Megyn Kelly. And she's not alone; it seems that Baldoni getting backed by well-known Donald Trump supporters is becoming a trend.
In February 2025, Kelly surprisingly touched on the hot topic on "The Megyn Kelly Show," and she didn't mince words. "I defend Justin Baldoni in this lawsuit with Blake gladly because I think she's horrible, and she's made up this whole thing because she tried to steal his movie," she explained. Yet, despite siding with Baldoni, she clearly still viewed him as a part of the problem — just not in the way you might think. She called Baldoni "the most overly feminized man I've had to endure in recent history" and described him as "... sort of the embodiment of what happens when you ... emasculate a man." She didn't just make these comments on her podcast; she doubled down, sharing the clip on Instagram. Kelly has continued to revisit the topic on her podcast. In April 2025, she discussed how Baldoni should go about winning the case, once again suggesting that Lively is lying about sexual harassment allegations, per YouTube.
Baldoni is likely unhappy about the right-wing spin being put on his legal drama
Justin Baldoni's feud with Blake Lively has clearly become an unlikely conservative talking point, and this goes beyond Megyn Kelly's comments. In January 2025, right-wing political commentator Candace Owens got involved with Lively and Baldoni's legal drama. She responded to a post that stated Justin Baldoni was suing Blake Lively and her team for $400 million on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Good for him," Owens wrote. "The doctoring of the emails that Blake's team presented to New York Times was enough for me to see what her end game was." She then put her typical political spin on the situation, writing, "I am sooooo sick of #metoo."
It's ironic that Donald Trump supporters have taken Baldoni's potential lawsuit win as a representation of the fall of the Me Too movement. After all, Baldoni chose to make the movie at the core of the drama to raise awareness and start a conversation about domestic violence. He used the "It Ends With Us" press tour to talk about violence against women and promote resources and support for the cause. It's also worth noting that Baldoni was extremely outspoken on X about his support for former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election. So, it's safe to assume that all the right-wing support he is getting in his feud with Lively is surprising and likely unwanted.