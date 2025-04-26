Justin Baldoni Garnered Support From This Unlikely Trump Ally Amidst His Legal Battle With Blake Lively

Of all the rumored feuds surrounding Blake Lively, it's her legal battle with former "It Ends With Us" costar Justin Baldoni that has gotten the most attention. And, just as celeb gossip fans have all chosen sides, so have fellow celebs. Lively pulled her pal Taylor Swift into the explosive legal battle, and now, Baldoni has earned some support from a rather unlikely source: right-wing journalist Megyn Kelly. And she's not alone; it seems that Baldoni getting backed by well-known Donald Trump supporters is becoming a trend.

In February 2025, Kelly surprisingly touched on the hot topic on "The Megyn Kelly Show," and she didn't mince words. "I defend Justin Baldoni in this lawsuit with Blake gladly because I think she's horrible, and she's made up this whole thing because she tried to steal his movie," she explained. Yet, despite siding with Baldoni, she clearly still viewed him as a part of the problem — just not in the way you might think. She called Baldoni "the most overly feminized man I've had to endure in recent history" and described him as "... sort of the embodiment of what happens when you ... emasculate a man." She didn't just make these comments on her podcast; she doubled down, sharing the clip on Instagram. Kelly has continued to revisit the topic on her podcast. In April 2025, she discussed how Baldoni should go about winning the case, once again suggesting that Lively is lying about sexual harassment allegations, per YouTube.