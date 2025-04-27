Kylie Kelce's Most Eyebrow-Raising Confessions About Her Marriage To Jason

When we get a look inside former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce's relationship with Kylie Kelce, it often feels like we learn something that leaves us with more questions. Many of the red flags in the Kelces' relationship have been revealed by Kylie herself. And, there are a few things Kylie has said in particular that have really made us wonder about this famous couple.

Kylie and Jason have four daughters together: Wyatt, born in October 2019; Elliotte, born in March 2021; Bennett, born in February 2023; and Finnley, who was welcomed to the family in March 2025. Having four very young children would surely put a bit of a strain on almost anyone's relationship. Yet, some of the things Kylie has revealed about her marriage to Jason with regards to their parenting have raised red flags.

Kylie appeared on the April 22, 2025 episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. At one point during the conversation, Kylie suggested that her husband "has a very skewed idea of women." She joked that this shortcoming was why the universe ensured that he had four daughters. When she discussed the inevitable struggles that will arise when the couple one day has a house full of four teenage girls, Kylie revealed an interesting conversation they'd had, saying, " ... I told Jason he's allowed to move out as long as he visits me." She joked that the family's hormones were a factor, saying that Jason could move "as soon as we're all synced up."