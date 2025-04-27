Kylie Kelce's Most Eyebrow-Raising Confessions About Her Marriage To Jason
When we get a look inside former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce's relationship with Kylie Kelce, it often feels like we learn something that leaves us with more questions. Many of the red flags in the Kelces' relationship have been revealed by Kylie herself. And, there are a few things Kylie has said in particular that have really made us wonder about this famous couple.
Kylie and Jason have four daughters together: Wyatt, born in October 2019; Elliotte, born in March 2021; Bennett, born in February 2023; and Finnley, who was welcomed to the family in March 2025. Having four very young children would surely put a bit of a strain on almost anyone's relationship. Yet, some of the things Kylie has revealed about her marriage to Jason with regards to their parenting have raised red flags.
Kylie appeared on the April 22, 2025 episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. At one point during the conversation, Kylie suggested that her husband "has a very skewed idea of women." She joked that this shortcoming was why the universe ensured that he had four daughters. When she discussed the inevitable struggles that will arise when the couple one day has a house full of four teenage girls, Kylie revealed an interesting conversation they'd had, saying, " ... I told Jason he's allowed to move out as long as he visits me." She joked that the family's hormones were a factor, saying that Jason could move "as soon as we're all synced up."
Kylie Kelce has explained that she doesn't leave Jason Kelce alone to take care of their kids
It's clear that Kylie Kelce was being at least a little bit funny when she suggested that her husband would one day move out and leave her to raise the kids by herself. Yet, this comment was similar to some of the other strange things we've learned about Kylie and Jason Kelce's marriage over the years. In December 2024, Kylie's own podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," premiered. During the first episode, Kylie was asked if Jason would watch their daughters while she works on her podcast, since she watches them while he works on his. Her answer was a surprising one. "How do I say this nicely?" she asked before firmly stating, "No," per Instagram.
She went on to say that if she is leaving the house, no matter what, "I will schedule childcare." According to her, "My husband could tell me 72 times that he is going to be in the house during the times when I have to leave it. I will still schedule childcare." She made a point to clarify that this was "not a knock on my husband," noting that it is because of his hectic schedule. Even so, this arrangement still felt a bit odd.
Kylie Kelce shared hypotheticals of when she wouldn't tell her husband she was in labor
When it comes to parenting, it seems that Kylie Kelce doesn't expect much of Jason Kelce. And, she apparently didn't even necessarily expect him to be there to support her while she gave birth. In January 2025 while appearing on the "Sunday Sports Club" podcast, Kylie revealed that she was open to the idea of not having Jason in the delivery room if he was on the football field when the time came. " ... a conversation that my husband and I had, was, 'If I go into labor ... and you're going to be playing a game while I'm pushing this baby out, I'm not telling you,'" she said, adding, "'Like, I'll tell you when you're done. I'm not going to ask you to leave the game.'"
Some people would likely view this as a selfless, thoughtful act toward her partner. And, of course, there is no ideal way to summon your NFL husband from the field to rush to the hospital. When viewed alongside some of the other things Kylie has said about Jason, though, it starts to paint a picture of a marriage and parenting dynamic that isn't exactly typical. This, of course, doesn't mean that it is wrong. It does, however, definitely raise some eyebrows.