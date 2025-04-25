Trump's Greasy Hair Wisps & Cakey Makeup On Latest TIME Cover Have Everyone Roasting Him
Donald Trump's new TIME Magazine cover is making the rounds online, and let's just say — he's probably not too happy about the response. It's said, "You can't teach an old dog new tricks," and it seems that you can't teach the 78-year-old president how to do a new makeup routine — not even if it's for a very important photo. The result is yet another Trump makeup fail that has everyone buzzing.
Trump's TIME Magazine cover was released on April 25, and it didn't take long for the photo to be all over the internet. The cover photo in question is a very close-up image of Trump's face. He's giving his typical scowl, as well as sporting his usual hair and makeup. The cover once again proves that Trump's 70s are his worst hair decade — with his signature multicolor, oddly coiffed 'do front and center. The straight-on, extra close angle also draws attention to his classic orange hue, as it's easy to see where the faux color begins and ends — leaving white rings around his eyes and the same lighter color on his ears. While we surely didn't anticipate this cover to get quite so up close and personal with the controversial president's face, how he looks isn't actually very different from how he always looks. Even so, netizens wasted no time making fun of his signature appearance.
Trump's cover is getting mocked
This isn't the first time recently that Donald Trump flaunted that two-toned disaster 'do and splotchy tan that makes us wonder if he's trolling us. Yet, that didn't stop folks' surprise to see the look on the cover of TIME Magazine. The White House's official Instagram account posted a behind-the-scenes video of the cover photo, and the comment section was flooded with criticism. "No way they really used that photo," one commenter wrote with a skull emoji. Another joked, "Is it an article about male bronzing formulas?" One Instagram user added, "Bro spent about an hour in the makeup chair this morning," with a laughing emoji.
Donald Trump on the cover of TIME Magazine. pic.twitter.com/la1VGA2jcj
— Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2025
Unsurprisingly, the jokes at Trump's expense continued over on X, formerly known as Twitter. On one tweet of the cover, a commenter wrote, "It's crazy that the spray tan and fake hair truly convince conservatives into wholeheartedly believing that he isn't aging like every other man pushing 80." Another added, "He legitimately looks like burnt leather lmao." One X user said, "There's no way he gets up everyday and thinks that looks good." And another put it simply, writing, "High definition was a mistake." Like that one commenter noted, it is hard to believe that Trump thinks this is his best look. And it's equally hard to believe that this photo was chosen for his magazine cover. Yet, while the internet may be in agreement that this isn't a great look, there's at least one person who thinks it is.