Trump's Greasy Hair Wisps & Cakey Makeup On Latest TIME Cover Have Everyone Roasting Him

Donald Trump's new TIME Magazine cover is making the rounds online, and let's just say — he's probably not too happy about the response. It's said, "You can't teach an old dog new tricks," and it seems that you can't teach the 78-year-old president how to do a new makeup routine — not even if it's for a very important photo. The result is yet another Trump makeup fail that has everyone buzzing.

Trump's TIME Magazine cover was released on April 25, and it didn't take long for the photo to be all over the internet. The cover photo in question is a very close-up image of Trump's face. He's giving his typical scowl, as well as sporting his usual hair and makeup. The cover once again proves that Trump's 70s are his worst hair decade — with his signature multicolor, oddly coiffed 'do front and center. The straight-on, extra close angle also draws attention to his classic orange hue, as it's easy to see where the faux color begins and ends — leaving white rings around his eyes and the same lighter color on his ears. While we surely didn't anticipate this cover to get quite so up close and personal with the controversial president's face, how he looks isn't actually very different from how he always looks. Even so, netizens wasted no time making fun of his signature appearance.