Jason Kelce's Weight Loss Transformation Is Turning Heads
Since retiring from the NFL in 2024, Jason Kelce has been working on himself. The former Philadelphia Eagles center spent 13 years at the pro level playing one of the most physical sports there is, but he says he's enjoying life post-football. In a June 2024 interview with GQ, Jason revealed that he weighed nearly 300 pounds during his time in the NFL, but had since shed 20 pounds. "My back already feels better," he said. "My knees already feel better. So another 20 pounds hopefully will make me that much more adept at playing with my children."
The father of four has used his competitive roots to make a game out of his journey. On a March 2025 episode of his podcast, "New Heights," which he hosts with his brother Travis Kelce, Jason said that Beau Allen, a fellow Eagles retiree, asked him to go head-to-head in a weight loss challenge. The goal was to see which man could lose the most body fat and gain the most muscle. "The loser has to where a Speedo at the Ocean Drive event," Jason told his brother, referring to the 2025 Eagles Autism Foundation fundraiser. Looking at the comparison from his football days, the photos below indicate that Jason is having a ton of success in this competition, so we'll be looking out for Allen's bare legs at the Eagles event.
Jason Kelce isn't losing weight for his appearance
Among many other things, Jason Kelce is known for his dad bod/lumberjack look — his hairy chest once inspired Chip Gaines of HGTV fame. But he's not banking on changing his physique throughout his weight loss journey. The football star told GQ that his goal weight of "250 to 260 feels like I'll be still big and be happy with the way I look without having a six-pack." Because he doesn't need to maintain the heavy stature of an offensive lineman, Jason says he is naturally slimming down.
In a February 2025 interview with Men's Health, Jason explained that his knowledge of macronutrients from playing football has been a great benefit in his new diet. "I can look at a plate of food and I can know if I've eaten more calories than I'm burning off or less," he said. Retirement has given him an excuse to reassess his portion sizes, and while he's not exerting as much physical strain as he was on the field, Jason still keeps up with a training routine. "I love lifting heavy weights, so I still do that," he told the outlet. "I still squat heavy, I still bench heavy." So to all those women, including Jason's wife Kylie Kelce, who love him for his fluff, there's no need to fret; he'll always be a strong dude.