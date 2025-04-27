Jason Kelce's Weight Loss Transformation Is Turning Heads

Since retiring from the NFL in 2024, Jason Kelce has been working on himself. The former Philadelphia Eagles center spent 13 years at the pro level playing one of the most physical sports there is, but he says he's enjoying life post-football. In a June 2024 interview with GQ, Jason revealed that he weighed nearly 300 pounds during his time in the NFL, but had since shed 20 pounds. "My back already feels better," he said. "My knees already feel better. So another 20 pounds hopefully will make me that much more adept at playing with my children."

The father of four has used his competitive roots to make a game out of his journey. On a March 2025 episode of his podcast, "New Heights," which he hosts with his brother Travis Kelce, Jason said that Beau Allen, a fellow Eagles retiree, asked him to go head-to-head in a weight loss challenge. The goal was to see which man could lose the most body fat and gain the most muscle. "The loser has to where a Speedo at the Ocean Drive event," Jason told his brother, referring to the 2025 Eagles Autism Foundation fundraiser. Looking at the comparison from his football days, the photos below indicate that Jason is having a ton of success in this competition, so we'll be looking out for Allen's bare legs at the Eagles event.