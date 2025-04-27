Everything Katie Thurston Has Said About Her Cancer Diagnosis

Everyone knows life can change in an instant, but it's not until it happens that we truly understand how fragile everything is. For Bachelor alum Katie Thurston, that moment came with a cancer diagnosis that rocked her world in 2025. It all started when she found a lump in her breast in 2024. Since she'd previously had a benign cyst removed and felt pain when she touched the new rubbery lump, Thurston thought that it wasn't anything serious. "You think, 'I'm a young woman. Breast cancer doesn't hurt.' I just didn't take it seriously," she recalled in an interview with Health.

But when she eventually spoke to her doctor and had it checked out, the news was devastating. She had Stage 3, triple-positive breast cancer. The diagnosis meant her cancer was spreading aggressively and would require chemotherapy to save her life. However, cancer wasn't the only battle she faced. Knowing how treatment could affect her fertility, Thurston and her then-fiance, Jeff Arcuri, decided to undergo IVF and save her embryos. With Jeff's support, Thurston completed the process and moved from California to New York City, where she would start treatment. Unfortunately, just one day before she was scheduled to begin chemotherapy, everything shifted again. She was re-diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer, which had begun extending to her liver.