Karoline Leavitt's Most Awkward Press Briefing Blunders

Grocery Pump? Never heard of her. That is, until Karoline Leavitt coined the term during a press briefing in February 2025. Now, the Grocery Pump has its own Bluesky account, with a tongue-in-cheek bio reading: "Karoline Leavitt invented me. I pump out groceries at high prices. Eggs are now $500 a gallon!" The account has 1.2K followers as of this writing and constantly calls out the Trump administration on its easily debunked claims that grocery prices have gone down. Suffice it to say that Leavitt made quite the blunder there. The White House press secretary spoke the Grocery Pump into existence after reporters asked her when Americans can expect to dish out less money at the store.

"The prices at the store and at the grocery pump?" Leavitt asked, before launching into a total non-answer that only further muddied the waters (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Naturally, this wasn't her first — or last — blunder. But, as Amy Prenner, a communications expert and the founder of The Prenner Group, exclusively told The List, we should cut Leavitt, who was barely a week into her tenure as press secretary when the embarrassing moment occurred, some slack. "It's easy for critics to pounce. But honestly, these moments are usually just a sign of nerves, inexperience, or sometimes both," she pointed out. The flub was made all the more awkward when former RNC Chairman Michael Steele made fun of Leavitt on X. "I want my prices at the 'grocery pump' to go down NOW! I can't afford the eggs I need to put into my tank," he quipped.