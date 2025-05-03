Inside Hilaria Baldwin's Raw Truth About Plastic Surgery Procedures
Hilaria Baldwin has been married to Alec Baldwin since 2012, and they have seven children together, which brings the total number of children that Alec has to eight; he had his daughter Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger. The family starred in a TLC reality show called "The Baldwins," which started airing in 2025. The show gave the world a look into the life of the large family, including the relatable revelation from Hilaria that she'd had a breast lift after the changes to her body that came from having children.
"I've been pregnant and/or breastfeeding for over a decade," Hilaria said on the show. "I got used to my body more or less a certain way; then as most women know who breastfeed and the milk goes out, it's a different, much lower reality. It almost felt like my body wasn't my body anymore, because I was so used to my body being a certain way," via YouTube. There are still stigmas around women getting plastic surgery, so for Hilaria to be open and honest about getting a procedure that made her more confident in herself can help reduce that stigma. If something works for you, go for it! This also sounds like confirmation that Hilaria really is done having kids.
Hilaria Baldwin is sensitive to how what she does may influence her daughter
However, Hilaria Baldwin also admitted that even though her decision to have a breast lift surgery was the right one for her at that moment, it could have a negative impact on their eldest daughter Carmen. "I do worry about Carmen. She's a tween. Anytime I do something that is in the realm of vanity, I don't want them to feel that they have to be a certain way," Hilaria explained, per YouTube. Hilaria's desire to protect Carmen from possibly feeling any pressure to conform to anyone else's beauty standards comes from a personal perspective. "I've experienced a lot of self-doubt and listened to the criticism more than I should have listened to it," Hilaria said.
It seems like Hilaria is looking out for Carmen's emotional and mental well-being and showing the self-awareness that her actions can have an impact on her children, and it sounds like she's focused on making sure her daughter has confidence in herself, which we love to see. Hilaria has been a fierce public protector and defender of her children, like when Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's son got flak online for wearing pajamas to school. Therefore, her looking out for Carmen's emotions around appearance feels genuine.