Inside Hilaria Baldwin's Raw Truth About Plastic Surgery Procedures

Hilaria Baldwin has been married to Alec Baldwin since 2012, and they have seven children together, which brings the total number of children that Alec has to eight; he had his daughter Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger. The family starred in a TLC reality show called "The Baldwins," which started airing in 2025. The show gave the world a look into the life of the large family, including the relatable revelation from Hilaria that she'd had a breast lift after the changes to her body that came from having children.

"I've been pregnant and/or breastfeeding for over a decade," Hilaria said on the show. "I got used to my body more or less a certain way; then as most women know who breastfeed and the milk goes out, it's a different, much lower reality. It almost felt like my body wasn't my body anymore, because I was so used to my body being a certain way," via YouTube. There are still stigmas around women getting plastic surgery, so for Hilaria to be open and honest about getting a procedure that made her more confident in herself can help reduce that stigma. If something works for you, go for it! This also sounds like confirmation that Hilaria really is done having kids.