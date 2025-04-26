Donald Trump's Inappropriate Outfit At The Pope's Funeral Enrages Just About Everyone
President Donald Trump was an eyesore to many when he attended Pope Francis' funeral on April 26, 2025. Men were instructed to wear white shirts, black ties, and dark suits to honor the Vatican's ceremony. Clearly, the president was aware of the requirements, but in typical Trump fashion, he had to put his own spin on the dress code by wearing a blue navy suit and a matching-colored tie. His style was even more glaring when standing next to his wife, Melania Trump, who adhered to the dress code for women by wearing a black dress and gloves. Naturally, Trump did what he does best by sporting his colorful garb, and infuriated the internet.
The strict dress code for the Pope's funeral required men to wear dark suits and long black ties. Naturally, Trump was the only one who showed up in a blue suit and tie. pic.twitter.com/dZTdSuxVp0
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 26, 2025
Many critics took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the president's disrespect. "Trump is a classic narcissist. He had to be in the spotlight even at a funeral, disgusting," one commenter posted. Other Twitter users echoed the sentiment. "A miserable guy craving attention. Deep down, he's just bitter he didn't get the special treatment he imagined he deserved," they said. Thanks to his seating at the funeral, Trump's ego was already ripped to shreds. Since the president has a reputation for craving attention, it's no surprise that many assume Trump's attire is yet another attempt to steal the spotlight. Although he succeeded, if this was the case, it was definitely for all the wrong reasons.
Donald Trump's poor choice of words about Pope Francis' death caused major backlash
Donald Trump's questionable funeral attire wasn't the only time he was accused of dishonoring Pope Francis' memory. After news broke that the groundbreaking head of the catholic church died at 88, Trump reassured the country that he would pay his respects to the pope personally. The issue was that the tone of his announcement didn't match the world's mood after losing such an influential figure. "Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there," he posted on Truth Social.
The awkward phrasing didn't go unnoticed by most of the internet. Trump was almost immediately taken to task for his poor choice of words and inability to read a room in mourning. "'We look forward to being there' — said with all the solemnity of a mall Santa confirming his shift," a poster wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Who knew obituaries could double as vacation brochures for the tackiest tourists alive?" Nerds for Humanity felt the comments were another example of Trump's arrogance being on full display. "It's a funeral, dude. It's not about you or Melania. Sheesh," they wrote. Trump's new White House portrait already showed his ego knows no bounds. But his responses to Pope Francis' death may demonstrate, more than anything, just how much the president truly loves himself.