Tragic Details About Minka Kelly's Life

While Minka Kelly and her mom struggled financially when Kelly was growing up, it was far from the only issue that plagued the actor's childhood. Kelly's mother, Maureen, had substance issues that ended up complicating both of their lives. In Kelly's memoir, "Tell Me Everything," she explained that she was left with a family friend while her mother took on a gig as an exotic dancer in the Philippines. While there, Kelly's mother got into some serious trouble that resulted in a stint in jail. "I later learned that during that time, she drove a car across the border for [her boyfriend David], transporting drugs," the actor wrote. "She got caught and went to jail for a short period of time, but she never told me."

When Kelly was even younger, her mother briefly reunited with Kelly's father, former Aerosmith guitarist Rick Dufay, and the family moved to New York City. Things didn't go as planned, however, and before long, Kelly's parents fell victim to their old habits. "In no time, though, Rick relapsed, and the two of them were caught again in a sticky web of drugs and all-nighters," the actor penned in her memoir. She also recalled a harrowing experience in which her parents left her with a babysitter who overdosed while Kelly was in her care.

Kelly's mother tried to hide her substance use, but her efforts were in vain. "[T]here's a story in the book that I talk about, about noticing cocaine and going, 'Mommy, what's that?' And she says, 'That's just my loose powder,'" the actor shared with Harper's Bazaar, adding, "I'm not stupid, but I let her think that I was to save face for her."

