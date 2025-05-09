Lauren Sanchez's Worst Makeup Fails Of All Time
Lauren Sánchez is known for her bold fashion choices and statement looks. While she often dazzles with confidence on red carpets and A-list events, there have been moments where her style choices have sparked conversations — like Lauren Sánchez's obvious hair fails. Furthermore, her makeup has also drawn attention for the wrong reasons.
For instance, Sánchez's heavy-handed use of highlighter and super-long eyelashes can be quite jarring against the flashing camera lights, and her goal to wear dramatic eyeshadow can have the opposite effect if not blended correctly. Because of her exaggerated makeup choices, we can't help but notice that Lauren Sánchez is heading down the same path as Kimberly Guilfoyle, who's excessive makeup fails we're not able to ignore.
But we can't always get our makeup right every time. Even the most celebrated queens of makeup have faux pas from time to time — like when Kate Middleton committed a classic makeup mistake of contouring too much upon her return to royal duties in 2024. A more subtle makeup approach might be the best option for Sánchez, who already has a dramatic countenance due to her many cosmetic procedures. The journalist's willingness to experiment with her looks is commendable, as we all have the right to dress and wear whatever makes us feel comfortable. But with a few adjustments and a softer makeup style, Sánchez could elevate her beauty even further.
Lauren Sánchez's fake eyelashes were too long at the 2010 Grammy Awards
At the 2010 Grammy Awards, Lauren Sánchez's makeup was pretty subtle. However, her dramatically long fake eyelashes overwhelmed the otherwise elegant look. While false lashes can enhance a person's eyes, making them appear bigger and brighter, the pair Sánchez wore extended all the way up to her brow bone. They also seemed heavy, closing her eyes more as opposed to opening them up and giving the aforementioned "bigger and brighter" effect.
At the time of this event, Sánchez's face still retained a softer, more natural appearance, but the long, feathery lashes created a contrast that felt somewhat unbalanced. Back in 2010 — before the contouring, eyebrow-defining, TikTok tutorial era — makeup trends leaned more toward subtly, rather than over the top, and Sánchez's makeup seemed too ahead of its time in a way that didn't flatter.
Lauren Sánchez overdid it on the makeup highlighter at a 2021 gala
In 2021, Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos stepped out in West Hollywood for the Baby2Baby 10-year gala. Sánchez looked beautiful in a black mermaid dress that complemented her dark, raven hair, but her makeup wasn't her best look.
For this event, the American media personality and pilot had a problem with too much highlighter and color balance. Sánchez's face featured a disproportionate mix of tones that competed rather than complemented one another. The most noticeable issue was the stark-white highlighter powder around her eyes that caused them to appear smaller. She also wore dark, heavy eyelashes. However, because false lashes are supposed to make the eyes look bigger, Sánchez's excessive highlighter complicates the overall appearance of her eyes. Her cheeks and lips were painted in bright pinks, again adding another color to her face.
To add to the intensity of Sánchez's makeup, bright highlighter was used as an eyeshadow and in the inner corners of her eyes, which further amplified the dramatic look. A more cohesive, blended approach could have shown off her beauty without overwhelming it.
Lauren Sánchez's eyeshadow needed blending at this very high-profile event
Blending your eyeshadow correctly is part of makeup 101, but it would seem Lauren Sánchez's MUA needs a lesson in this. At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Sánchez's makeup was on the right track to being flawless — subdued contouring, natural lip color, and light fake eyelashes. However, some blending issues made the look appear unfinished.
Sánchez's eyes were covered in blocks of pink and bronze powder with little blending between the colors. Also, unless you're a Cirque du Soleil acrobat, having two colors as eyeshadow causes makeup to look unnecessarily busy. Instead of a seamless gradient, Sánchez's eyeshadow ended abruptly, especially where the colors met the highlighter under her brow bone. Additionally, some of Sánchez's eyeshadow extended all the way up to her eyebrow hairs, which gave the impression that her makeup was rushed.
Finally, while we like the pink and bronze color used in this instance, we'd prefer to see either one or the other. This is especially true for her cheeks and forehead, in which her cheeks were pink but her forehead was bronzed. A single shade, blended to give a natural-looking contour, would have received a 10 out of 10 from us.