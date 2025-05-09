Lauren Sanchez's Worst Makeup Fails Of All Time

Lauren Sánchez is known for her bold fashion choices and statement looks. While she often dazzles with confidence on red carpets and A-list events, there have been moments where her style choices have sparked conversations — like Lauren Sánchez's obvious hair fails. Furthermore, her makeup has also drawn attention for the wrong reasons.

For instance, Sánchez's heavy-handed use of highlighter and super-long eyelashes can be quite jarring against the flashing camera lights, and her goal to wear dramatic eyeshadow can have the opposite effect if not blended correctly. Because of her exaggerated makeup choices, we can't help but notice that Lauren Sánchez is heading down the same path as Kimberly Guilfoyle, who's excessive makeup fails we're not able to ignore.

But we can't always get our makeup right every time. Even the most celebrated queens of makeup have faux pas from time to time — like when Kate Middleton committed a classic makeup mistake of contouring too much upon her return to royal duties in 2024. A more subtle makeup approach might be the best option for Sánchez, who already has a dramatic countenance due to her many cosmetic procedures. The journalist's willingness to experiment with her looks is commendable, as we all have the right to dress and wear whatever makes us feel comfortable. But with a few adjustments and a softer makeup style, Sánchez could elevate her beauty even further.