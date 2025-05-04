David Bromstad Once Subtly Shaded Donald Trump & The Apprentice
David Bromstad's eclectic style, artistic nature, and winning smile have made him one of the biggest stars on HGTV. He rose to fame by winning the first season of HGTV's "Design Star" competition series. Bromstad returned to the show in 2012 as a judge and threw some shade at President Donald Trump over his history on reality television. After viewers suggested that "Design Star" had become heavily competitive and dramatic, Bromstad attributed the change in tone to a new production company working on the show. He promised that the upcoming season would return to its original lighthearted nature and in the process, he insinuated that Trump took his hosting gig on "The Apprentice" way too seriously.
"It's a very lighthearted show. It's not as serious. It's not 'The Apprentice'," Bromstad said of "Design Star" during an interview with The Lettered Cottage in 2011. "The judges are laughing. They're giving compliments. It's a love fest." He definitely was referencing how contestants on "The Apprentice" didn't play nice and shared their dislike of Trump after appearing on the show. Bromstad made it clear that "Design Star" contestants know their involvement should be a good, positive experience, and HGTV fans can join in the fun while watching. "There's going to be a little bit of poking and prodding, because it's a competition, but it's going to be a much more fun show to watch," he promised.
What David Bromstad has said about politics
David Bromstad has never officially confirmed his political preferences, but he is very open about his lavish life as a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. A little known fact about Bromstad is that he was the first ever star of HGTV to be named on Out Magazine's Out100 list of influential LGBTQ+ figures.
Following Donald Trump's presidential win in 2016, Bromstad made a plea on Facebook calling for people to come together despite their political differences. "We are all Americans and no matter what your political views, it's time we come together as one nation," he stated. But his followers were surprised that Bromstad seemed nonchalant about the election results as Trump had openly opposed marriage equality. "Totally disagree with you," one commenter said in response to Bromstad's post. "It's easier said than done." Another wrote: "Good luck David. I'm not so sure it can be done."
After the backlash, Bromstad kept his opinions on politics to himself. By 2019, Bromstad had fully changed his tune and had given up on politics all together. He admitted that he didn't engage in political news at all and refused to talk about it with others. He told The Minnesota Star Tribune: "I don't watch the news. If my friends get into a political conversation, I say, 'Good for you. Good stress on you.' None of it's related to me." He has yet to mention anything about politics since then.