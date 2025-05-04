David Bromstad Once Subtly Shaded Donald Trump & The Apprentice

David Bromstad has never officially confirmed his political preferences, but he is very open about his lavish life as a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. A little known fact about Bromstad is that he was the first ever star of HGTV to be named on Out Magazine's Out100 list of influential LGBTQ+ figures.

Following Donald Trump's presidential win in 2016, Bromstad made a plea on Facebook calling for people to come together despite their political differences. "We are all Americans and no matter what your political views, it's time we come together as one nation," he stated. But his followers were surprised that Bromstad seemed nonchalant about the election results as Trump had openly opposed marriage equality. "Totally disagree with you," one commenter said in response to Bromstad's post. "It's easier said than done." Another wrote: "Good luck David. I'm not so sure it can be done."

After the backlash, Bromstad kept his opinions on politics to himself. By 2019, Bromstad had fully changed his tune and had given up on politics all together. He admitted that he didn't engage in political news at all and refused to talk about it with others. He told The Minnesota Star Tribune: "I don't watch the news. If my friends get into a political conversation, I say, 'Good for you. Good stress on you.' None of it's related to me." He has yet to mention anything about politics since then.