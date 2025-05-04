Jennifer Aniston Looks So Different In Childhood Throwback Pic With Bangs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If Jennifer Aniston's face isn't etched onto your brain, you must have been living under a rock for the past few decades. The Hollywood icon has made an indelible mark on the industry and the public alike, from her role in the "Murder Mystery" movies opposite Adam Sandler to starring in Apple TV+ hit "The Morning Show." Of course, the Emmy winner is still most well known for playing Rachel Green across all 10 seasons of the knockout sitcom "Friends." Nowadays, of course, Aniston is unrecognizable from her '90s days, but delving even further into her past reveals the most considerable contrast to her current appearance.

The evolution of Aniston's hair could, and perhaps should, be written into the history textbooks — at least, pop culture history anyway. She became every stylist's nightmare after donning what was coined as "The Rachel," a coveted cut that every woman in the 1990s pointed to as their inspiration for a new 'do. But before that, she was a bangs girl. In a throwback childhood pic that the beloved actor posted on Instagram, Aniston sported long locks with classic 1970s fringe, parted right down the middle. Decades later, that hippie hair was traded in for a blonde, bang-less style more suitable for an A-lister known worldwide.

In 2023, the TV icon admitted to Allure that while she still loves a curtain bang, Aniston wasn't exactly obsessed with her own styling job when she was a budding actor. "First of all, that's awful," the actor quipped of a throwback red carpet photo from the "Leprechaun" premiere, adding, "I'm sorry." She even copped to cutting her own bangs for the occasion, though we hope that wasn't a habit Aniston picked up when she was that cute little kid.